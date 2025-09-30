YouTuber MrBeast Responds to Backlash After Trapping Man In Burning Building for $500,000

Getty

"Obviously we had ventilation for the smoke and a kill switch to cut off the fires," he said before adding, "I take safety more serious than you could ever imagine."

YouTuber MrBeast is responding to backlash after he trapped a man in a burning building for a cash prize.

The content creator -- who is known for putting on elaborate competitions for his viewers to win large cash prizes -- has spoken out about his stunt in which he trapped a man inside a burning building for his chance to win $500,000.

The video, titled Would You Risk Dying For $500,000?, has amassed over 50.5 million views in two days (at the time of writing) and shows a man making his way through a number of fire-based "death traps" for his chance to win the lump sum.

Pinned to the top of the comments section, MrBeast -- whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson -- noted that each stunt was tested by stuntmen prior to the contestant entering the house.

"In case there's any concern about the safety of the stuntman contestant, I just wanted to mention that we take safety extremely seriously," MrBeast wrote in a comment under the YouTube video. "Every challenge was tested by multiple stuntmen, we have a full rescue team on standby with firefighters, EMTs and divers equipped with an ambulance and fire truck."

The challenges included the man jumping through rings of fire, being shot out of a cannon and being locked inside a burning building.

"We also had a pyro team controlling the fires and multiple fire suppression methods on every challenge to ensure we could essentially turn off the fire if there was ever an issue. But our stunt coordinator did an amazing job as always, and none of these systems were ever needed," MrBeast continued.

The video had over 21,000 comments at the time of writing and MrBeast noted that he saw "some concern" over the amount of flames throughout the video.

"This is probably the most anxiety inducing vid ever," one social media user wrote.

While another added: "Is it me or this is actually insane?"

"As a firefighter, I can feel the heat just looking at this video," shared another user on X. "MrBeast, that was the dumbest idea you and your crew ever had."

MrBeast later took to X, where he explained safety precautions put in place for the fiery stunt.

"If you're curious obviously we had ventilation for the smoke and a kill switch to cut off the fires," he wrote.