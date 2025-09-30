Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce from Keith Urban After 19 Years of Marriage

Getty

The two, who tied the knot back in 2006, have reportedly been living apart since the beginning of the summer.

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban, according to TMZ.

The divorce news comes one day after the outlet reported the pair had separated after 19 years of marriage. TMZ also reported earlier today that those in their inner circle believe Urban is already "with another woman" -- with a source saying, "Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

The two, who tied the knot back in 2006, have reportedly been living apart since the beginning of the summer -- with the outlet claiming Kidman has been caring for the couple's two daughters and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

The two share Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. Kidman also shares two children with ex Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella and son Connor.

"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," also in the same city, one source told TMZ.

The pair was last seen together at FIFA Club World Cup 2025 back on June 20, while they also attended the Academy of Country Music Awards together in May. See photos from both outings in the gallery below.

They haven't been sharing too many posts about each other on social media in recent months either.

Urban last posted photos of them together at the ACMs the morning after the show, on May 9. Kidman, meanwhile, last posted him to her main feed back in June, when they celebrated their anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️," she captioned the post, which showed her nuzzling up to his neck while he held onto her arm.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He left a heart on her post, but it does not appear he shared anything himself to his main feed to mark the occasion.

At the beginning of August, Kidman also shared a photo dump marking the end of summer -- sharing photos from her adventures with her daughters and other family members, but not any including Urban.