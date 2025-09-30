Dancing with the Stars Contestant 'Pissed' After Shocking Elimination -- And So Are Fans!

ABC Entertainment

"A #dwts elimination hasn't pissed me off like this in sooo long WHAT R WE DOING," one DWTS fan took to social media after the announcement made the studio audience audibly gasp.

Dancing with the Stars' 'TikTok Night' ended with a shocking elimination that left the booted couple and viewers "pissed."

The celebrity competition show saw the 12 remaining pairs return to the ballroom floor to perform to viral TikTok tracks, ending the night with one jaw-dropping elimination.

In a nail-biting final few minutes of the episode, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed the first five couples safe were Jordan and Ezra, Jen and Jan, Whitney and Mark, Robert and Witney, and Hilaria and Gleb.

Then fellow co-host Julianne Hough stepped up to the plate and announced the next round safe couples: Alix and Val, Scott and Rylee, Dylan and Daniella, and Danielle and Pasha.

The final three who received the lowest scores of the evening and the lowest votes from the public were Andy and Emma, Lauren and Brandon, and Elaine and Alan.

The couple who had to leave ballroom floor for good? Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong.

When their names were announced, the audience was audibly shocked as gasps were heard throughout the studio.

When Julianne asked how Lauren was feeling she simply said, "Pissed" -- while also noting how "grateful" she was for Brandon.

Fans of the series have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the elimination, with some believing that other competitors are getting "sympathy votes."

The duo performed the Cha Cha to Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" -- something she kept under wraps during TooFab's interview with Lauren after last week's episode.

Brandon pulled moments of the iconic choreography into his routine for this week's TikTok night.

The duo pulled out all the stops for the performance, even performing on a faux construction site just like the song's video clip.

As for the judges thoughts on the performance, Carrie Ann said she liked the way Lauren moves.

"I want to see a lot more pop in your step. ... I want more dynamics. I want more of the life force to come out of you. ... Don't be afraid to hit it and quit it," she added.

Meanwhile, Derek noted how he wants to see "more fire" for the Latin dances.

"You have a wonderful lyrical quality," Bruno said. "Sometimes you have to hit and show the beat through your body like you would with your voice."