Brandon Armstrong's Wife Reacts to DWTS Elimination, Why She's 'Most Disappointed' For Lauren Jauregui

"I think that this season there will be many shocking eliminations," Brylee said in a TikTok video, while also addressing fans who are "concerned" about Brandon's job following his and Lauren's elimination.

Brylee Armstrong -- the wife of Dancing with the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong -- is speaking out after her husband and his celebrity partner, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, were shockingly eliminated from the competition.

On Tuesday's episode of DWTS, which was dubbed "TikTok Night," Brandon and Lauren danced a cha-cha to Fifth Harmony's hit "Work From Home," even including some of the girl group's original choreography and the music video's construction theme into their routine. Lauren, 29, was supported by her Fifth Harmony members -- Normani, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane -- with the singer concluding her and Brandon's routine by sitting with her girls in the audience.

Unfortunately, Lauren and Brandon received all sixes from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, bringing their total to 18 out of 30. The pair were ultimately eliminated -- something that left fans, fellow contestants, and Lauren herself "pissed."

Following the elimination, Brandon's wife, Brylee, posted a video on TikTok, in which she shared her thoughts on the unfortunate news while doing a "get unready with me" video.

"Get unready with me while we debrief Brandon and Lauren's elimination tonight on DWTS," she wrote at the beginning of her video.

"So that sucked," Brylee said, before turning to her husband, patting his shoulder reassuringly as he said, "You won't see me begging for votes no more."

"He'll be working from home," Brylee quipped, to which Brandon agreed, before leaving the bathroom. Brylee did a "quick costume change" into a t-shirt that featured a collage of photos of Brandon and Lauren, and addressed the news.

"Brandon and Lauren got voted off tonight. Week three of Dancing with the Stars," she said. "I mean, I think it's safe to say it was a little bit shocking. However, there has truly not ever been a season like this where every single celebrity is good and popular."

"I feel like in seasons past, there will be celebrities that might have a lot of fans, or they kind of are not the best at dance, or they will be super good at dance and not have as many followers or fans or whatever it is," she explained. "And I just feel like that's something so unique about this season is that every single celebrity comes with their own fandom, and they have some type of dance experience, entertainment experience. This makes the season so much more interesting. I've been loving it. I don't know about you guys."

Brylee noted that "obviously" seeing her husband and his partner getting eliminated is "not my favorite part," adding that she doesn't think this is the last of "shocking" eliminations. "That's why I say that them getting eliminated is shocking very lightly, because I think that this season there will be many shocking eliminations," she said.

Brylee went on to praise Brandon and Lauren, saying they "did such a good job with their season," adding how they received "great scores" in the first two weeks. The duo performed a tango in Week 1, receiving a 13 out of 20, before dancing a foxtrot the following week, earning a 21 out of 30.

She noted that this week was Lauren's first Latin routine, and she performed the cha-cha, "which is textbook very hard."

"I loved their dance. I think it was a perfect tribute to 'Work From Home,' literally an iconic Fifth Harmony song," she said, describing the routine as "so camp," before adding, "Do I think that there was room for improvement? Yes. I think that it is Week Three. There's room for improvement for every single person on the show."

"I didn't come on here to say anything negative about what happened tonight," Brylee continued. "I am not here to criticize the judges or the scoring or anything. Honestly, I'm still super grateful to be a part of it. I mean, the show is the biggest that it's ever been. Having a hand in the pot is such a blessing and is honestly life-changing."

Despite this, Brylee said she "obviously" feels "sad" for Brandon.

"I am literally his number one fan. I think he was really challenged last year, and he got to the finale. We were really able to see what he can d,o and I think that the potential was there with Lauren as well," she said. "So I think that's the hardest part for me personally, is that what could have been. But the moments that they did have were amazing."

And as for those who are "concerned" about Brandon's employment status, they don't need to worry, according to Brylee.

"I had a lot of people really concerned about Brandon and his job, but don't worry guys, just because he's eliminated doesn't mean he's out of a job. He basically is like a troupe member, so he'll still be in the background of other people’s dances," she explained. "[He's] still on the payroll. … We will fully be supporting all of our friends that are still in the competition."

While there is a "little bit more at stake" for her and Brandon since the show is her husband's "job" and "career," Brylee said she is "most disappointed" for Lauren.

"This was an opportunity to do something for herself apart from Fifth Harmony and to really come into her own, and for it to get cut short is just really disappointing," she said, before encouraging her fans to stream Lauren's music. "She's like family to us now, we absolutely love her.”

"All we can do about Brandon being eliminated is be positive and pivot. Brandon keeps telling me that he's going to be the next Brandon D'Amelio," Brylee joked. "He's fully planning on making a TikTok debut. I've been begging him to do this for years. The whole reason that I even started TikTok was to get him into the world."

Brylee then concluded her nearly five-minute video by noting that she and her husband are "not going anywhere," telling her fans, "I will still be going to Dancing with the Stars and making all the content and doing our series of doing the tricks from home. I just wanted to also thank you guys for being so positive. I'm feeling so much love and support for Brandon, and it just honestly means so much."

As previously mentioned, many DWTS fans were shocked by Tuesday's jaw-dropping elimination. When co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed Brandon and Lauren as the couple who would be going home, the audience was audibly shocked as gasps were heard throughout the studio.

When co-host Julianne Hough asked how Lauren was feeling, she simply said, "Pissed" -- while also noting how "grateful" she was for Brandon.

Lauren also took to her Instagram Story following her elimination, tearing up as she thanked fans for their support.

"I wish I could tell you to vote, but I can't anymore," she told her followers. "But yeah, I hope you enjoyed the dance. I wish I could have left you guys with a better one. We had something beautiful planned next week, so I'm really bummed we can't show you guys that. Alas, it is what it is and I'm so grateful for the experience."