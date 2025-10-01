Christina Haack Turned Down Now-Ex-Josh Hall's First Proposal: 'He Threw the Ring in the Pool'

Instagram

Christina Haack is looking back at how her now-ex-husband Josh Hall proposed to her -- well, the first time.

In an interview with People for its latest cover story, the HGTV star claimed she declined Hall's proposal the first time he popped the question, before recalling her then-beau's alleged reaction.

"The first time he proposed I said no, and he threw the ring in the pool," Haack said. "That was probably red flag number one."

"I don't think anyone's ever heard that story before," she claimed. "Sorry. It's true."

According to the Flip or Flop star, for the proposal, Hall decorated her patio of her then-home in Dana Point. However, Haack said she realized something wasn't right.

"We weren't getting along super great even then, off and on. When things were good, they were good, but it just felt like I wasn't quite ready and so I just said, 'This is not the right time,'" she recalled. "I don't remember exactly what I said, but he had the patio decorated and he threw it in the pool."

Meanwhile, a rep for Hall denied Haack's recollection of events, telling People, "Josh has no clue what Christina is talking about."

The former couple began dating in early 2021, and announced their engagement the following September. Haack and Hall secretly married the next month, however, the news wasn't confirmed until April 2022.

Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The drama played out both publicly and on Haack's other show with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, The Flip Off.

In May, Haack's rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the Flip or Flop star and Hall had settled their divorce.

"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," her rep announced in a statement. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

Although their divorce was seemingly settled in May, a judge signed off on the docs on August 26.

While speaking with People, Haack reflected on her short-lived marriage to Hall, and their subsequent divorce.

"The quick courting and all those things, that's sort of what I was used to and it didn't even feel right then," she said, before sharing what the divorce taught her. "I learned to protect myself, my children, my finances, and I also truly, I don't think until this divorce, I learned how much I appreciate peace, freedom, quiet, chill."

Haack's marriage to Hall was her third. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until 2018. The former couple shares daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10.

Haack tied the knot with Ant Anstead in 2018, and the pair welcomed son Hudson in 2019, before calling it quits the following year. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Following her split from Hall, Haack has been dating Christopher Larocca since last fall. However, she stressed to People that she's doing things differently this time around.