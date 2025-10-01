Jane Goodall Dead at 91: Stars React to Chimp Expert & Legendary Activist's Passing

Getty

Michael Douglas shared a personal photo of the pair, saying "her legacy will forever be remembered for her unwavering dedication to our planet," while singer Leona Lewis called her an "angel on earth."

Celebrities are sending their condolences to the late Jane Goodall.

According to a statement released by the Jane Goodall Institute, the trailblazing activist passed away Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, California while on a speaking tour of the United States.

The conservationist was renowned for her groundbreaking chimpanzee field research and environmental advocacy.

"With great sadness, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed this morning the passing of the organization’s founder, Dr. Jane Goodall, age 91 who died peacefully in her sleep while in Los Angeles, CA for her speaking tour in the United States," the Instagram post read.

It went on to describe Dr Goodall's "indelible mark" on the world's understanding of chimpanzees and other species, "but also of humankind and the environments."

"She inspired curiosity, hope and compassion in countless people around the world, and paved the way for many others -- particularly young people who gave her hope for the future," it continued.

Celebrities and fans flooded the post with memories, messages of support for the family and reasons why they respected Dr Goodall.

Award-winning actor Michael Douglas shared a personal image of the pair, who were both UN Messengers of Peace, while adding that "Her legacy will forever be remembered for her unwavering dedication to our planet."

Singer Leona Lewis commented: "An angel on earth. Thank you for being a light in this world, so honored to have met you and felt the compassion you spread through your work. Inspiration of a lifetime 🙏🏽🤍."

Actress Nikki Reed called Dr Goodall her "hero," before adding "thank you for your work. Your heart. And your passion. You will be forever loved, and forever missed…"