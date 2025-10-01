Fans Think Keith Urban Looked 'Uncomfortable' When Asked About Nicole Kidman In Recent Interview: 'Moving On'

The interview was just a handful of days after the country singer signed his divorce papers after 19 years of marriage to Kidman.

A recent interview with Keith Urban has gone viral after his short responses about Nicole Kidman.

In the wake of Urban and Kidman's shocking split after 19 years of marriage, recent interviews have resurfaced online -- with fans attempting to decipher what happened between the loved up couple.

While speaking with Australian radio program Gold 101.7’s Jonesy & Amanda on September 2, Urban was asked about meeting Kidman at an event in Los Angeles over two decades ago. Fans have said he looked physically uncomfortable when being asked about Kidman and noted the short responses he gave.

"If you hadn't both been there that day, would your paths somewhere have inevitably crossed? Or maybe this incredible life story wouldn't have happened," cohost Amanda Keller asked.

"No, I think it would," he said, before being asked if he believed in "fate."

"No idea," he promptly replied.

The cohost then mentioned how she "often" thinks about fate and what would have happened if Urban wasn't at the G'Day LA event the same year Kidman attended.

"I just often think that. That if you weren't at that event, maybe you don't have the same friendship group, it may never have happened," she added.

Urban began taking off his jacket while looking uncomfortable with the conversation before responding, "You never know. Anyway, moving on."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the caption, the radio program noted that in previous interviews the cohosts had with Urban, he loved speaking about Kidman.

"Prior to this, Keith Urban loved chatting about Nicole Kidman with us! He encouraged it, actually. We wish both Nicole and Keith all the best ❤️," the caption read.

They shared the interview clip again on September 30 ,following the news about Nicole and Keith‘s split.

"Visibly uncomfortable from the first question! The body language says it all! 😢," one social media user commented on the post.

"Oh no! Now we know it’s true! 'Anyway, moving on…' OUCH 😫 Previously he would have gushed about 'Nic'. That’s hard to watch 💔," another added.

While another wrote: "Wow … the facial body language says he’s furious at the mention of her and deflects with grabbing water bottle… is it guilt or hurt? Not happy."

It wasn't the only recent interview Urban supposedly brushed off answering questions about Kidman.

In July, during an interview on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the Grammy-award winning artist was asked how they balance their time together and their schedules.

"Is that something with your life, her life and mapping it all out with production and touring -- that's a job, isn't it?" the host asked.

Urban paused before responding. "It's a job. Yeah," he said. "Life is in session."

Seacrest continued: "I think that people know that you two take great pride to have time with each other which is why you've been together 19, 20 years maybe more?"

"Mmhmm, yea," Urban answered abruptly.

On September 30, news of their divorce filing became public, just one day after TMZ reported the pair had separated after 19 years of marriage. TMZ also reported earlier that those in their inner circle believe Urban is already "with another woman" -- with a source saying, "Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

The two, who tied the knot back in 2006, have reportedly been living apart since the beginning of the summer -- with the outlet claiming Kidman has been caring for the couple's two daughters and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."