Woman Admits Shooting Son, Lying Next to Him, Then Stabbing Him as He Cried Out 'Mommy': Police

St. Charles Police Department

The woman allegedly admitted everything to police officers, from shooting her son to retrieving a knife from the kitchen as he cried out to her so she could stab him to to put him "out of his pain."

A Missouri woman was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after her teenaged son was found dead the previous day in their home.

Krista Roy, 47, allegedly admitted to shooting and stabbing her son, according to authorities, and then lying next to him as he lay dying and crying out, "Mommy!"

Officers in St. Charles responded to a welfare check at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, per KTVI, after two days of requests from friends of the 16-year-old who said they'd not heard from him after he was dropped off at home late on Saturday, a silence they said was "highly unusual."

"They had dropped him off about 2 o'clock in the morning, I think on Saturday, and hadn't been able to get in touch with him," said prosecuting attorney Joe McCulloch, as reported by KSDK.

The officers who went to the home on Monday reported smelling a foul odor. Once inside, they found the boy lying dead in his bed. The body had evidence of multiple gunshot and stab wounds. A knife with "apparent blood on it" was lying on the bed next to him, per the report.

When talking about the teen, his friends told police that he "loved life" and gave no indication he was suicidal. They also said that while they were all "extremely close" to the boy, his mother was not. KSDK phrased it that she was "minimally involved with his life," while his friends called her "strange."

While investigating the boy's death, officers discovered that Roy had allegedly attempted suicide early Tuesday and gone to the hospital where she was treated. Upon her release, she was taken into police custody and questioned about her son's death.

There, investigators said she admitted her role in taking his life, with her alleged intention a murder-suicide.

McCulloch explained that Roy said she acquired a pistol "with the intent to kill her son and her self," and with this gun she came into his room while he was sleeping and shot him several times.

"She then laid down with him because he was still alive," McCulloch continued, "[She] was caressing him and he was calling out her name, calling, 'Mommy, Mommy.'"

According to her admission to investigators, Roy told them that as a result of him calling out to her in his suffering, she got up from his bed and went to the kitchen to retrieve a knife, as reported by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which she used to stab him several times in order to put him "out of his pain."

Officers asked if her intention had been to kill her son, and Roy allegedly replied, "Yeah."

She said she had stolen her ex-husband's Bersa .380 from his home, per KTVI, on September 26 with the intention of shooting her son with it and then herself. Police recovered the gun back at her ex-husband's house and determined that it matched ballistics evidence at the crime scene; they did not specify how it was returned to the ex-husband's house.

Roy is currently being held in the St. Charles County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.