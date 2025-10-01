Teacher, 25, Who Allegedly Wrote That Student, 11, 'Turns Her On' Cries in Court as She Pleads Guilty

St. Croix County

The former fifth grade teacher is facing more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to having illicit sexual contact with a student to whom she allegedly wrote that "she loves him, wants to kiss him, he turns her on and that she is obsessed with him."

Madison Bergmann, 25, was a fifth grade teacher at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, Wisconsin, until she lost her job over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with one of her students last year. Now she's facing prison time.

On Monday, the former educator pleaded guilty to one count of child enticement with sexual contact and two of sexual misconduct by school staff, according to court records reviewed by Law & Crime. The defendant spent much of her hearing in tears, per Law & Crime, and was crying as she was led away in handcuffs.

As part of her plea deal, prosecutors dropped the most serious charge: first-degree child sexual assault, as well as several others, including using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful descriptions, and additional counts of the charges she did plead guilty to, according to KSTP.

Prosecutors also agreed not to request more than 12 years in prison, according to KARE. Without a deal, she could have faced up to 18 years. Bergmann continues to be held in the St. Croix County Jail without bond, now awaiting her sentencing on December 22.

She was 24 when she was arrested in May 2024 for an allegedly improper relationship with an 11-year-old student after police were called to her school in regards to "inappropriate conduct between a current teacher and a 5th grade student."

The alleged relationship between the pair was reportedly discovered on April 29 by the boy's mother, who found text messages on his phone after overhearing them talking, according to charging docs. The child told investigators he got the teacher's number after the two of them and his mother went skiing together over winter break. From there, said the boy, the two talked "almost daily."

Officers allegedly found handwritten notes in Bergmann's backpack, inside a folder with the boy's name on it. Per the child, the two would write notes to each other all day. KARE reports there were "nearly 100 letters, love notes and artwork between the two" recovered from Bergmann's classroom.

Summarizing the conversations between the two, police said, "in her notes, she tells him she loves him, wants to kiss him, he turns her on and that she is obsessed with him." Per the docs, Bergmann allegedly wrote in one of the letters, "One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can't imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop."

Additionally, KARE reports that investigators investigating both Bergmann's and the student's phones found more than 35,000 text exchanges between the pair, with nearly three dozen email exchanges found on a search of Bergmann's computer.

According to Law&Crime, another text exchange began with the student writing, "Haha bro I just want to make out with you" -- and the teacher allegedly responding, "I do too! Like alllll the time."

The child also allegedly told investigators the two kissed several times and talked about having sex, per KSTP. He further said they had touched one another in the classroom when other kids couldn't see.

"Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us," said a message sent to families by the Hudson School District, via KSTP, in the immediate aftermath of her arrest. "We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to providing the necessary support for any child who may be impacted."

Bergmann resigned her position with Hudson Public Schools on May 13.