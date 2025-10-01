Selena Gomez Shares First Look of Her Reception Dress & More Wedding Details

Instagram

The 33-year-old danced barefoot with her husband, Benny Blanco on the night of their wedding in an old Hollywood glam look -- one of three looks for her big day.

Who says Selena Gomez can't have more than one dress?

The actress and singer shared new photos from her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse at her reception dress.

The 33-year-old Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from the elegant ceremony, which took place on September 27 in California.

In the photos, Gomez is seen kissing Blanco on the dance floor wearing a white vintage-inspired dress with a sweetheart neckline, barefoot -- ready to dance the night away.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her close to 418 million followers were also shown the intricate details of Gomez's Ralph Lauren wedding ceremony gown which included a lace love heart with S&B sewn into Gomez's dress.

The singer also shared new images of her second gown, which was another halter neck floor-length dress with a corset and a delicate lace train.

There was also a close up of Gomez's wedding bouquet, which were lilies of the valley, and their wedding cake -- a simple heart-shaped cake featuring black cursive icing that read "just married," with figurines of a bride and groom.

The couple reportedly tied the knot at a private estate in Montecito in Santa Barbara, California, with many A-listers said to have attended the pair's ceremony, including Gomez's bestie, Taylor Swift, her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd.

On Friday, TMZ obtained photos of Swift, 35, arriving in California for the wedding, with the pop star going undercover as her team held up black umbrellas. The outlet also shared photos of Martin, Short, and Rudd hanging out ahead of Gomez's rehearsal dinner that evening.