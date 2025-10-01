Selena Gomez's Wizards Co-Star David DeLuise Gushes Over Meeting Taylor Swift at Her Wedding

Getty/Instagram

The Wizards of Waverly Place star and his wife Julia had nothing but kind words about their experience at Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco -- but they went even further when talking about Swift: "It was like the heavens opened up and an angel descended."

It pays to be family, even if it was just a TV family. When Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot over the weekend, the star-studded affair included some of the biggest stars in the world, as well as co-stars from her Disney roots on Wizards of Waverly Place.

In particular, Gomez's TV dad from her early years, David DeLuise and his wife Julia were among the guests at the nuptials, and it's become pretty clear they were excited and honored to be a part of her special day. But is it possible they were even more excited about one guest in particular? One with an album about to drop this Friday ... one perhaps named Taylor Swift?

On Monday, Julia began sharing photos from their whole weekend experience to her Instagram, including their wedding preparation, travel, and the setup of the venue. She offered even more details of the event itself on her Instagram Stories, as detailed by People, where she talked about the "surreal" experience.

Talking about "highlight" moments, Julia was quick to give props to the celebrity speakers, confirming two names that have been swirling around, "Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift gave speeches, it was wonderful," she said in one short video share. "Mainly Taylor."

But it was even better than that for Julia and her husband, because it turns out Swift knows fellow Wizards alum Jennifer Stone, who played Gomez's best friend on the Disney Channel sitcom, and they just happened to be standing with Stone when Swift saw them.

"She walked over while we were waiting for Selena to come to get married, and she knows Jennifer [Stone], so she came straight toward us," Julia said in another clip. "When she walked in, all these other people were already there, but it was like the heavens opened up and an angel descended, and it was her. She walked in and she walked up to us and we talked."

David chimed in for another clip shared to Julia's page, "Being around Taylor, she's just amazing. Like the energy that was popping off of her."

Julia also offered some details about the incredible level of secrecy behind Gomez's wedding ceremony. In fact, she explained, they weren't even told the date when they were first invited. Eventually, they got a date and got to pick from two hotels, but the rest stayed very hush-hush.

"We knew we would be picked up at a certain time at one of those hotels, then go straight to the wedding," she explained.

The venue itself, which she tagged as Sea Crest Nursery, was "gorgeous," she said, praising the "effort" of the wedding planners. "The way they set this all up, I mean, that was insane," she said.

At the ceremony itself, Julia admitted to tearing up when Selena came in "walked down the aisle by her grandpa." David described the whole ceremony as as if it had come right from their show ... magic and all.

"Being there for the actual vows, everything that was said was so great," he said, per E! News, "and when they opened the curtain for the first time in the day, the sun came out, and it was sunset behind her. It was as if they were like, 'Don't worry, cue the sun.' I was crying, of course, the whole time."

Julia laughed, "I said to David afterwards, I was like, 'The sunset was fake, right?'"

And then there was the reception, with Julia praising a "wonderful" live band for setting the perfect mood for celebration.

"We danced so much, it was amazing. We danced like right next to Lizzo, and right next to all these other famous people," she said, with her husband chiming in for another video to agree, "The dancing was my favorite part," adding, "the dancing with my wife."

As for why they were talking more than showing, Julia explained that the wedding was intentionally unplugged, as in "people were not allowed to bring their phones into the wedding or to the party afterward." Instead, like some concert experiences, their phones were locked up and they could pick them up later.

But it only made the weekend even more special. "That was one of the things that made it so magical, this whole experience," Julia said of the decision to remove phones, "because you were not thinking about it."

Gomez and Blanco reportedly tied the knot at a private estate in Montecito in Santa Barbara, California, with many A-listers said to have attended the pair's ceremony, including Gomez's bestie, Swift, her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd.

On Wednesday, the actress and singer shared new photos from her wedding, including a glimpse of her reception dress. In the photos, Gomez is seen kissing Blanco on the dance floor wearing a white vintage-inspired dress with a sweetheart neckline, barefoot -- ready to dance the night away.

The singer also shared new images of her second gown, which was another halter neck floor-length dress with a corset and a delicate lace train.

There was also a close up of Gomez's wedding bouquet, which were lilies of the valley, and their wedding cake -- a simple heart-shaped cake featuring black cursive icing that read "just married," with figurines of a bride and groom.

Gomez and Blanco first met in the studio when the former was a teenager. The pair went on to collaborate several times on Gomez's music over the years, before their relationship turned romantic in 2023.

The two began dating privately that summer, and Gomez went public with their relationship by liking and commenting on fan account posts on Instagram in December 2023. She also shared a photo of herself and Blanco on her Instagram Story. The couple made their public debut at an NBA game in January 2024.

Last December, Gomez revealed her engagement to Blanco in an Instagram post, sharing a close-up photo of the ring, above. During a joint interview with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg in February 2025, Blanco revealed he knew his now-wife was the one after their first date, sharing that he told his mom as such.

"You know when you think you met the right person, you're like, 'Oh my god.' But it feels so different," Blanco said. "The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife.' I was telling my mom, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'"

Also during the conversation, the couple shared details about Gomez's engagement ring.

"She's spectacular," Blanco said of the ring, admitting that he "just tried not to f--k up" when it came to picking the diamond. "She's a marquise. Ever since the 'Good for You' days -- that was, gosh, so many years ago -- that's the diamond I've always dreamed of."