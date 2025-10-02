The Challenge's CT Reacts to Fellow Competitors Body-Shaming: 'You Guys Have A Lot of F---ing Nerve'

MTV/Instagram

The Challenge's CT Tamburello is reacting to the body-shaming he has been facing on the competition series.

The five-time champion was sent home during this week's episode of Season 41, despite a grueling mini-final last week where he beat out most of the rookies.

Now that he is out in the real world, the reality star was able to watch his performance back and how the other players have been speaking about his body.

"I won four out of the last 11 Challenges during the 'dad bod era,'" CT told Entertainment Weekly.

"I have a higher win percentage in this last decade than -- I don't know, does anybody have a higher winning percentage within the last 10 years? And I did it looking like Uncle Fester," he quipped.

However, CT does believe his age is catching up to him now, realizing he is the same age as fellow competitor Tay Wilcoxson's father.

"So you guys are all talking s--- to your f---ing dad right now? No respect," he said before admitting he knew he was going to get his "butt kicked" because he came into the season "out of shape."

It was something most of the competitors noticed about CT and talked about with each other throughout the season. The 45-year-old has spent 21 years competing on the series and is now ready to close his self-proclaimed "humble pie era."

"I can honestly say I didn't realize how big and how much I had let myself go until the show aired," CT told the publication.

However, he does not have any plans of retiring from The Challenge anytime soon, and is in fact using the past season as motivation to get in better shape for the next time he competes.

"I don't know how many times I retired and came out of retirement," CT said.

"I remember when I came out of retirement for Invasion [which I won], and it was that same mentality, but I was so much younger," he recalled.

"I really am getting old. If I'm going to come on these Challenges, I need to take better care of myself before I come on. Maybe I should start transforming myself a little bit earlier before I show up."

He's already kicked off his transformation journey too. He said he has been "eating healthy" to get back into shape.

"I'm starting to believe in myself again. I think I can still win," CT said. "Especially with what I did with that mini final. You guys have a lot of f---ing nerve talking all that s--- to get smoked. I see you."