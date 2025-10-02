Danica Patrick Trolled for Saying Bad Bunny 'Should Not Be Allowed' to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Getty

Fans quickly jumped to the Latin superstar's defense, with one pointing out that Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico, making him American, after Patrick posted on X, "No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America's highest rated television events of the year."

Bad Bunny singing many of his massive hits in Spanish hasn't impacted his ability to have four number one albums in a row in the United States and countless hits -- but it should keep him off the biggest stage in the world, right? That's what Danica Patrick tried to argue after the Latin global superstar was announced as this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.

The former NASCAR racer took to X on Monday to express her thoughts on the big news and she's been getting trolled ever since on that post and pretty much anything else she's shared on any of her social media accounts.

"Oh fun," she posted with an eyeroll emoji. "No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports."

The top comment, with more than a thousand likes, took aim at the overall conservative outrage with a Captain Phillips parody:

"What are you gonna do about it?" commented another X user. "Threaten to drive NASCAR again?" Another argued, "You do know he’s American right?"

Even on more recent posts that have nothing at all to do with the Puerto Rican native or the Super Bowl, trolls have been letting Patrick have it. A recent Instagram photo dump from a visit to the mountains with her parents certainly grabbed their attention when Patrick wrote, "Had fun showing mom and dad fall in the mountains at the new casa."

"Casa as in Spanish word for house?😂🇵🇷🇵🇷," asked one fan, as another asked, "CASA? You must be confused of language." Still another commented, "Casa? But you hate our language and culture." One commenter wanted to know, "Why are you writing in Spanish? This is the United States."

One person shared their shock at her word choice: "Why are you using Spanish words when you are in the US?? WHY???? This is a political travesty!!!!!!! What will happen to the childrennnnn!!! Noooo 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡"

"Imagine being so bothered by a global superstar singing in his own language at the Super Bowl. Music is universal!" another user commented on the post. "Xenophobia isn’t a good look." Others filled up the comments with images of Bad Bunny from performances, interviews, and even a GIF from the Saturday Night Live stage, where he said, "I do whatever I want."

"The person Who dis not want to be discriminated against in the car racing industry....but discriminates," marveled one individual, while another noted, "The mediocre FEMALE driver who got criticized DAILY for not being a man doesn’t want Spanish music at the Super Bowl."

A quick glance at a few of her other more recent Instagram posts show a continuing onslaught of Bad Bunny GIFS and images over the past few days as fans continue to express their outrage at her stance.

But there were also plenty of commenters supporting Patrick's stance on X, with one arguing, "America does not want this," and another vowed, "No super bowl for us." One commenter spoke for everyone, writing, "Another Halftime show that won’t be watched. Pathetic!"

Another suggested, "I don't know how TV ratings work, but if there is a way to just turn to a different channel during halftime and it affect ratings during that segment...we should do it!" Another added, "Smart advertisers will avoid expensive Superbowls commercials this year."

One fan asserted, "Don’t forget the guy wouldn’t do shows in the States because of ICE yet he’ll perform on SNL and at the SB."

Bad Bunny had previously stated that he wouldn't perform in the United States for fear that ICE might attempt to raid his shows and deport fans.

He explained earlier this month in an interview with i-D, "There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I've performed there many times ... But there was the issue of -- like, f--king ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about

On Wednesday, an informal advisor to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that that's exactly what ICE was looking to do for his one planned stop in the U.S. for the Super Bowl performance, per EW.

"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else," said former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on YouTube's The Benny Show. "We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you."

"Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be," he added. "It's so shameful they've decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show."