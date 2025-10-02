Male Model Hit with Multiple Charges After Husband Found Dead With Stab Wounds -- But Not Murder

Getty/Instagram

The 40-year-old was arraigned on a slew of other charges -- including burglary, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt -- after claiming he woke to find his husband dead.

A model who claimed he woke to up find his husband dead has been charged -- but not with murder.

Fitness model influencer Donald Zieben-Hood (above left in both images) was arrested after his personal trainer husband, Jacob Zieben-Hood (above right in both images), 34, was found stabbed to death in August.

On Wednesday October 1, Donald was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree assault, two counts of aggravated criminal contempt, eight counts of first-degree criminal contempt and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, per NBC News.

However, the investigation into his husband's murder is still ongoing, Manhattan prosecutors said in court on Wednesday, according to The New York Post.

"No homicide charges were presented to the grand jury as the medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death," Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Samantha LiTrenta told the court as prosecutors await the autopsy results.

According to NBC News, prosecutors have not yet charged anyone with murder in connection to the case or named a suspect in Jacob's death.

Donald has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jacob was found dead in his New York City apartment in the early morning hours of Friday, August 1 -- after Donald reportedly called 911 and said he discovered Jacob dead on the toilet.

According to the New York Post, prosecutors have said the pair had a fight where Jacob even called his dad and warned him that Donald was "coming after him" and blocked him from leaving the apartment. "The victim's father heard the defendant's voice in the background screaming at the victim and calling him derogatory names," prosecutors said at the arraignment.

According to the New York Daily News, Donald told the operator, "I had an order of protection placed against me. I'm getting arrested, right?"

Donald's family lawyer told the outlet he wasn't sure whether there was "consensual contact or not in this instance yet," adding, "My understanding is, especially with the [order of protection], that the relationship was volatile at times."

Donald was reportedly denied bail at his arraignment in August, where prosecutors claimed he has "demonstrated an escalating pattern of violence toward his husband in defiance of multiple public court orders, culminating in his husband's death."

Donald reportedly claimed Jacob attacked him when police arrived to the Harlem apartment on Friday. His arm was cut in three places and required stitches -- while Jacob, per prosecutors, "was slumped over on the floor covered in blood with gashes from his head and multiple stab wounds to the back of his leg, including a stabbing on the back of his calf that penetrated his muscle."

Per the Daily News, police believe Jacob bled to death after an artery was cut.