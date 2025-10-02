Haliey Welch Reacts After Actress Claims She Replaced Her in 'Chad Powers'

"I f--king got replaced by Hawk Tuah! Hawk Tuah, what the f--k?!" actress Brittney Rae Carrera exclaimed in an Instagram video, which prompted Welch -- who is known for her viral "hawk tuah" clip -- to address the claims on social media.

Haliey Welch is speaking out after an actress claimed she replaced her cameo role in Glen Powell's series, Chad Powers.

On Wednesday, Brittney Rae Carrera posted a video on social media, in which she watched a scene from the Hulu comedy that featured Welch -- best known for her viral "hawk tuah" clip -- on screen.

As she watched the scene play out while surrounded by friends, Carrera paused the television, and exclaimed, "They replaced me with Hawk Tuah?! This is my scene!" She appeared to be shocked, before she unpaused the show, and again claimed, "This is my scene!"

The scene continued, and Carrera became more upset, cursing and yelling at the television and her friends, before she then stormed out, screaming, "I just literally, like, just realized that I f--king got replaced by Hawk Tuah! Hawk Tuah, what the f--k?!"

"I got replaced by Hawk Tuah," Carrera wrote over the clip, while also tagging Chad Powers in the caption.

While some fans initially wondered whether Carrera's reaction was real or a skit, the performer shared a carousel on Instagram in December that featured the Chad Powers trailer and a screenshot of what appeared to be a call sheet from the show's set.

Welch, meanwhile, responded to Carrera's claims on Wednesday, sharing a post on her Instagram Stories.

"Hey guys. I've been tagged in a lot of videos of @brittanyraeallday saying I 'replaced her' in Chad Powers, I've been contact with her and we're cool. I wasn’t aware that the role had been filled prior," Welch wrote.

"It was as simple as this: I was called and asked to be in a tv series with Glenn [sic] Powell and I said yes (bc duh it’s Glen Powell)," she added. "I wasn't made aware this was happening and it was in no way malicious at all. I actually love her content and think she is a funny and sweet girl."

Carrera reacted to Welch's post on her own Instagram Stories, writing, "I am not upset with Haliey Welch at all🩵🙏🏻."

"I hope one day she will teach me how to spit on that thang," added Carrera, who was referring to Welch's viral video from last year, in which she made a joke about oral sex.

Hulu nor Powell has yet to respond to the claims. However, Welch previously opened up about her appearance on Chad Powers last month.

"I was ticked to death when they asked," she told People. "They sent me a script, and they ended up changing it a bit. But I didn't say too much -- I was just happy to be there."