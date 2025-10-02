Kaia Gerber Says 'A Lot Is Being Healed' As She Addresses Lewis Pullman Relationship

Getty

"Don't date someone just because you're sexually attracted to them and, are in lust with them. You should sleep with those people," the model -- who has previously dated Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi and Pete Davidson -- advised.

Kaia Gerber is opening up about her new relationship with Lewis Pullman.

While appearing on Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast, the actress and model -- who has been dating the actor since December 2024 -- shared how "a lot is being healed" in her relationship with the 32-year-old Thunderbolts star.

Host Jake Shane -- who is friends with Gerber outside the podcast -- noted that he's noticed how much Pullman "takes care" of her, adding that at times it feels like he is "all of our boyfriend."

"I really feel like a lot of the appeal to me was you guys," Gerber said. "He was like, 'Your friends are amazing.' And I was like, 'It's a shock that they want to hang out with me.' But I'm definitely a lot being healed in this relationship."

Prior to Pullman, the 24 year old was dating Austin Butler for three years. Their relationship ended in later 2024. At the time TMZ revealed that the model and actor split "around the end of 2024." The outlet said that there was no drama and the relationship just simply ran its course after a good three years together.

"You guys are healthy," Jake noted on the podcast.

"I'm going to cry," Gerber said, before offering some advice for the podcast listeners.

"It is I, I really feel like if you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it because, it just is so much better. I would never want to fight with my friends. I never want to be mad at my friends. I respect my friends. It just is a whole other thing. And I think sometimes you forget that you like someone when you love them," she shared.

Elsewhere in the podcast she revealed how different her current relationship is to those she has been in previously.

“I used to be the opposite way where I would completely just change my personality, really, my values for someone," she began.

"I always dated people that were older than me, and so I was very willing to give up everything. I was like, 'I can show you I love you by completely, giving up my life for you,'" she explained, "which is actually not how you build respect and trust and is not good in the long run," she said.

Gerber found that then when she would start to bring a "little bit more" of herself into relationships, she was met with resistance.

"They're like, 'No, I like that person before,' but that wasn't your fault. It's my fault. But well, it's also their fault."

She then doubled down on her previous advice of dating friends over someone you are only attracted to, physically.