Mariah Carey Asked What Ignited Eminem Feud, Addresses J.Lo Shade & Nick Cannon

YouTube/Getty

The "Obsessed" singer also reacted to fans constantly critiquing her "lack of dancing" on stage while playing Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live.

Mariah Carey is spilling the tea on her beef with Eminem.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the global superstar played Andy's "Plead The Fifth," where she was asked how her beef with Eminem started.

"A music producer claimed the real reason why you and Eminem started beefing was because he approached you about playing his mom in 8 Mile, was there any truth to that?," Andy asked.

"From what I heard there is truth to that but I don't think he actually ... who knows who approached who," Mariah said, before Andy asked if that was the reason their beef was ignited.

"Umm, no. I mean, maybe, it depends what he's thinking. I really don't care. Like, whatever he's said, then I'm that, fine. Not really. But that's a rap lyric," she added.

Eminem has referenced Mariah in multiple songs as part of their highly publicized feud, most notably in "The Warning" (2009), where he threatened to release incriminating audio. It was released as a response to Mariah's diss track about him, "Obsessed."

Earlier in the game, the Grammy-award winning artist was also asked how much money her world renowned Christmas song, "All I Want For Christmas" has brought her. The track 2 billion streams on Spotify this year -- the most for a Christmas song ever.

"Oh my gosh, are you really going to ask me that question, so gauche," she joked before Andy asked if the checks were still "bountiful."

"Very bountiful," she confirmed. "To be honest, I'm extremely grateful that I wrote 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' but also the whole Christmas album, the first Christmas album that I wrote."

The second question in the game was regarding how she reacted to her ex-husband Nick Cannon's testicles being insured for "$10 million."

"When did this happen," she said after a large eye roll.

"Lord help me..." she added with a sigh, before Andy asked if his "balls were worth" that hefty sum.

"I've got to go to the next question," she said as the audience laughed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Andy noted how fans often critique Mariah's "lack of dancing" while she's on stage.

"What they miss is that you're singing your a-- off," Andy added.

"From when I first started I was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to do this,' because I have no idea what this dancing thing is," Mariah replied. "And I still don't, but there are little moments in the 'Honey' video, it's no Ginger and Rogers. It's just something I was never taught."

"I was kind of traumatized about it as a kid," she said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

She was also again asked about her "I don't know her" quote about Jennifer Lopez, asked whether she could believe how infamous that quote has become.

"I mean, the thing is, I was being honest when I said it. I don't know how it became so big, honestly isn't really something that becomes big most of the time," she said, before Cohen asked her to clarify that she still does not know her.

"How can I suddenly know, you know?" she laughed.