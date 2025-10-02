Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Pushing Pause On Podcast: 'Need To Take A Step Back'

Getty

"My husband doesn't even know about this," the wife of the LA Rams quarterback revealed. "I'm sure this will come as a surprise to him as well."

Kelly Stafford is hitting pause on her popular podcast.

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has announced she will be taking a break from The Morning After podcast, to assess its future and spend more time with her family.

"I wanted to let you guys know that I will be taking a break for about a month. I've just been kind of struggling [with] where I see this thing going," she began on the latest episode.

"Obviously, I have four daughters and a husband and this podcast is another one of my babies and I love it a lot, but not as much as them. It has been taking more time than I've wanted it too," she revealed.

She added that she and Kyra Stevens -- the executive producer and senior director for the podcast -- are going to take the month and put their "heads together" to see where they can take the podcast.

She recalled the reason why she started the podcast was to "build this community."

"A community that accepts failure and supports each through it instead of judging. I feel like we can all lean on each other now. I leaned on you guys, I hope that you leaned on this podcast, either for laughter or just to realize that not everything is perfect and it doesn't have to be," she shared.

The 36 year old emphasized that the podcast is not over and she needed to take a break for her mental health.

"For right now, just for somewhat of my mental health and it's also midseason, there has been changes in this podcast. I just think I need to take a step back and kind of figure out what the plan is. I'm not saying this is over. I really need a second,” she added.

She then went on to reveal her husband, Matthew isn't aware of the decision she made regarding her podcast, noting it will be a shock for him.

"My husband doesn't even know about this," she said.

"I'm sure this will come as a surprise to him as well. I need to do this for myself first and also for everyone that surrounds me. I love you guys and I'm so grateful for everything that you have given me, which is honestly support and laughter through the DMs and making me feel seen and understood as a mom that struggles," she added.

The podcaster revealed when she returns she would be more able to give fans an update on the podcast's status.