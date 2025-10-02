Two Housewives Exit Special Forces on Day 2 -- Who Quit & Who Was Forced Out?

FOX

Eva Marcille needed to be rescued by divers during one terrifying moment on the second episode, as she and fellow Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice panicked big time.

Teresa Giudice and Eva Marcille both left on the second episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test -- with one of the Real Housewives stars quitting, while the other was forced to withdraw by directing staff.

On Thursday's new hour, covering Day 2 of the selection process, the recruits were first tasked with climbing stairs to the top of a 255-foot dam. Once there, they had to get into a plane fuselage, which was lowered into the water and submerged, before the recruits had to hold their breath for 20 seconds and then exit the aircraft.

Even getting up the stairs was a challenge for Giudice, who was clearly struggling with the climb -- and was chewed up by directing staff, or DS, after she dropped her backpack to the ground. As she told them she couldn't breathe, they told her she obviously could, as she was able to speak.

"Please God, help me. This is my biggest fear," Teresa said before they all started the mission, as her daughter Gia Giudice, who is also on the season, attempted to calm her down.

Also going into panic mode was Marcille, who noted her behavior was different from the cool, calm and confident "Eva the Diva" she's known as in real life. Paired with Jussie Smollett, who did his best to get Eva into a more "zen" headspace, she began to freak out before the plane even started being lowered into the water.

The two, however, were able to stay submerged for the full 20 seconds and make it out of the plane -- though it was still deemed a fail because Jussie used the wrong exit. Moments after exclaiming, "I did it, oh my god!", Eva then appeared to go limp and couldn't keep her head above water -- as Teresa said it seemed like she passed out. Emergency divers sprung to action and pulled her from the water, where she came to, appearing shocked and confused.

"I did it though, I did it though! Oh my god, I could have died. I don't know what just happened. I actually did it," she exclaimed, before being told it was still a fail due to Jussie's actions.

When it was time for Teresa and Gia to complete the task, Teresa again admitted this was her biggest fear -- adding, "I'm not the best swimmer at all and I panic, I feel like I'm gonna drown. Gia is like my right hand. She's always had my back." She began to panic as the plane started to go under the water, before unbuckling herself and swimming out before being fully submerged. They, of course, failed, with the DS saying it felt like Gia was responsible for babysitting her mother.

Later in the episode, the same day, they were sent out to another training activity -- one called milling, in which two trainees have to punch each other until DS tells them to stop.

Eva began to freak out before it was her time, asking to speak with the show psychologist and telling him she was panicking due to what happened earlier in the day. She was forced to sit out the activity on the doctor's orders.

Teresa, meanwhile, withdrew from the competition entirely when it came time for Gia to go face-to-face against soccer player Christie Pearce.

"I'm withdrawing. I can't see you fight. You got this. I love you guys. I can't see my daughter fight," she said, before she walked off, never to be seen again by the other recruits. In a confessional, she added, "I'm not a quitter, but it's gonna be really hard for me not to step in if she's in a vulnerable position. I just want to protect her."

Gia stayed and completed the task at hand, while also admitting part of her wanted to leave with her mother -- as she still has abandonment issues after both her parents went to jail when she was young. That left DS unsure whether Gia would make it in the long run without her mother around, as they also worried Eva wasn't "in a place" to move forward either, "for her own safety and course integrity."

With that, DS Mark "Billy" Billingham called Eva out of the bunks to speak with her one-on-one.

"I've watched you close. Physically and mentally ... for your safety, I don't think it's for you," he told her. "I'm going to take your arm band. You're off the course. I want you to go."

She then sprinted back to the bunks, grabbed her stuff and left, telling everyone else she loved them all and that she better "kick ass" after her exit. In a confessional, she seemed proud of herself still, saying, "You did good, Eva. You did good."

The episode ended with DS also speaking with Gia about their concerns over her commitment to the course, with Gia admitting to panicking herself after her mother left.

"I have a problem when people leave ... my dad didn't file taxes for 10 years, my parents both get indicted ... she did 11 months, I was 13 when I had to take on a lot of responsibilities, taking care of my sisters, planning Christmases. I grew up faster than I had to," she explained to DS, who told her to stop worrying about her mother. They then told her they believe it's a relief that Teresa is gone, so she won't have to worry about her going forward -- a sentiment with which Gia agreed.

"I am very close with my family. But right now, I am really trying ... not to be disassociated with them, but kind of just create my own path to stand on my own," she concluded.