Todd Chrisley Addresses Daughter Savannah Exposing Grandfather Drama On TV

Getty

"I was not in favor once I found out that this had been aired, and she had said some of the things she'd said," Todd said, referring to how Savannah and her grandfather's issues were documented on their series, 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.'

Todd Chrisley is speaking out about how his daughter Savannah was open about their family's drama on their latest reality series, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

On Wednesday's episode of his and wife Julie's Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, the reality star shared that he was not "in favor" of how Savannah exposed her issues with her grandfather -- Julie's father, Harvey Hughes -- on air rather than off-screen.

While Julie, 52, said she felt "sad" over Savannah and her father's tension, Todd, 56, took a different approach.

"Well, I look at it from the perspective of -- and you know when I say this, you're going to know that, because I've already said it -- I feel like some situations, less is more, right?" Todd explained. "And you know that I was not in favor once I found out that this had been aired, and she had said some of the things she'd said."

"I was not in favor of that, because I felt like out of respect for you as her mother," he told Julie, "if you want to call him out for, you know, not being there for you and not being the grandfather that he should have been then, that should have been done off camera, but [it] wasn't my choice."

"I don't get to make it. I don't get to feel her hurt. I don't get to feel her pain. I don't know how she feels, I know how she says that she feels … that everything was done for Chase, nothing was done for her, right?" Todd added, referring to their son Chase. "It really has been that way her whole life, right? And so, I think that that's accumulated from childhood, because, let's just face it, your dad is not noted for building women up. Your dad is from a whole other different generation."

Savannah and Harvey's latest drama appeared to stem from how the former pushed for President Donald Trump to pardon her parents. In May 2025, Trump issued full and unconditional pardons for Todd and Julie after their 2022 convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisleys were behind bars for two and a half years, with Julie originally looking at a 5-year sentence (reduced from 7) and Todd serving 10 (reduced from 12), following their 2022 convictions. After they pleaded not guilty during their trial, the couple ultimately were taken to separate facilities, where they began serving their combined 19-year sentences in 2023. Those sentences were later reduced, before Trump announced he was granting them both pardons.

Savannah was the one who led the charge in getting Trump to pardon her parents -- something Harvey didn't appear to be happy with.

At the end of the premiere episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which aired last month, Harvey asked Savannah at dinner what he could do to "help" her.

"That question could have come two and a half years ago," she replied, before Harvey went on to grill Savannah about the possible negative consequences of her vocal public advocacy for her parents' release and her support for Trump, while also seemingly suggesting that her progress wasn't enough.

After going back and forth with her grandfather, Savannah was seen mouthing the words, "I hate him!"

Meanwhile, in another episode of Back to Reality, Savannah said that she has "struggled to see eye to eye with my Papa Harvey my entire life," claiming that her brother Chase "has always been his chosen child," per Us Weekly.

On Wednesday's podcast, Julie expressed her sadness over her daughter's strained relationship with Harvey, saying she feels "conflicted" about the situation.

"Because that is my dad, and that is my daughter. You know, as you said throughout this last podcast and this one, everybody processes their pain differently," she explained. "I hope that they can come to common ground, and I hope that they can find a place, because that is her grandfather, that is his granddaughter. So I'm very conflicted about it, so I have truly been in prayer over it."

However, Julie did admit that she can see where Savannah is coming from.