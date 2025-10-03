Aubrey O'Day Reacts To Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sentencing and Issues Warning

Getty

"Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims," said O'Day in a warning to those "pursuing their dreams."

Back in July, the jury found Combs not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and both sex trafficking charges. On the two counts of transportation for prostitution, Combs was found guilty. He was denied bail at the time and remained behind bars until his sentencing.

On Friday, the judge sentenced him to 50 months -- or a little more than four years -- in prison. He was also ordered to pay $500K in fines.

Aubrey -- who has been vocal about Diddy's behavior for years -- took to X to share her thoughts on the decision, calling it a "warning" to young artists entering the music industry.

"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams," she began.

"The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court's sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured. The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back," she added.

She noted that no "dream" is worth the pain that some individuals may endure within the industry if they cross paths with someone who abuses or misuses their position of power.

"Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims," she added. "Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety. If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Aubrey -- who was a member of Danity Kane, a group formed on Diddy's MTV realty show, Making the Band -- sat down with TooFab in September, where she shared her thoughts on what would happen to Diddy on sentencing day.

"[His attorneys] wanted him to get bailed out," Aubrey said at the time. "They wanted him to be able to go home prior to sentencing. And the judge is being clear: no. That's not common, so obviously the judge feels that he heard and saw things that are concerning for him."

Aubrey was of the belief the defense was going to paint a perfect picture of Diddy at the hearing.

"I can tell you what the defense is going to say as well; 'He's going to go to a battered women's shelter facility right after; he's going to live there. He's going to become best friends with women. He's going to learn how to repent for his ways. You're going to see a new man by February 14th. He's going to be the face of Valentine's Day,'" Aubrey said.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday, October 3, Diddy's son Quincy called him a "changed man," while son Christian asked the judge to "give us grace and please give him mercy." Christian also said his father "always taught me to treat women with respect, also calling him a "changed" person.

Combs cried as his children spoke, with daughter Chance saying she and Jessie are "daughters who need our father" and who have "emptiness in our lives" without him. A 12-minute-long video that presented him as a great father and pillar of the community was then shown to the court.

Diddy himself eventually addressed the court, beginning, "One of the hardest things I've had to handle has been having to be quiet and not express how sorry I am for my actions. I don't take that lightly. I would like to apologize to Cassie Ventura and her family."

During the day of the hearing, Aubrey shared her thoughts as comments made in the courtroom made their way to X.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

She also took to her Instagram account earlier in the day to share her love for Cassie Ventura, revealing she was awaiting the hearing results while in Italy.

"Prayers up from Italy! Today’s a really big day," she told her followers before letting out a big sigh.