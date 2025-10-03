Inside Diddy's Sentencing After Being Found Guilty of Transportation for Prostitution (Live Updates)

Getty

Combs is expected to speak at his sentencing hearing, as his attorneys requested he be given no more than 14 months -- 13 of which he's already served.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is back in court today for his sentencing hearing.

Back in July, the jury found Combs not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and both sex trafficking charges. On the two counts of the transportation for prostitution, Combs was found guilty. He was denied bail at the time and remained behind bars until his sentencing.

Diddy's legal team asked Judge Arun Subramanian to sentence him to no more than 14 months, with 13 months already served. If given that sentence, he could be released within the next few weeks. The maximum sentence for a transportation to engage in prostitution charge is 10 years in prison, so he's facing up to 20 years for the two counts -- while prosecutors have asked for an 11 year and three month sentence.

Combs is expected to speak at today's hearing, though he didn't take the stand during his trial.

A woman named Mia, who testified in trial, was meant to speak as well, but on Friday morning, it was revealed she wouldn't be giving an witness impact statement anymore. The judge then called out the defense's letter submitted to the court about Mia, saying its tone was "inappropriate"; in the letter, the, they wrote Mia "lied that she was a victim" and nearly everything "that came out of her mouth was a lie."

The centerpieces of the trial were former girlfriends Cassie Ventura and a woman testifying anonymously as "Jane," with the women sharing similar stories alleging that they were coerced into sexual encounters with Combs and other men decades apart.

Aside from his former girlfriends, across the seven weeks of testimony, the jury also heard from 32 other witnesses, including Venura's mother and ex-boyfriend Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi, as well as Combs' employees, hotel staffers, and law enforcements agents involved in the hip-hop mogul's arrests and various encounters over the years.

Prosecutors and Combs' defense shared hundreds and thousands of text messages, phone calls, voicemails, and even video of sexual encounters involving Ventura and "Jane" alternately called "freak-offs," "king nights," and "hotel nights."