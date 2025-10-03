Eric Dane Reveals Why He Was Forced to Miss 2025 Emmy Awards: 'Stitches Put In My Head'

Getty

Eric Dane is opening up about why he was forced to miss the 2025 Emmys.

The Grey's Anatomy star -- who revealed his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in April to the world -- was set to present during the September 14 ceremony alongside his co-star Jesse Williams, however, Jesse walked out on stage solo.

"ALS is a nasty disease," he told The Washington Post. "I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to."

The 52-year-old actor revealed he was in hospital on the night of the Emmys, after losing his balance and falling in his kitchen before the show. While the ceremony was taking place, Eric said he was "getting stitches put in my head."

"It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues, I thought would have been a special moment," Dane said. "So I was really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it.”

He was originally slated to appear at the awards show as a presenter alongside fellow Grey’s co-star Williams in honor of the medical drama's 20th anniversary.

Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, recently opened up about how the actor's battle with ALS is impacting their family.

In an interview with People while at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards last month, the actress revealed that their daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, are "really struggling" with their dad's battle with the progressive neurodegenerative disease.

Gayheart said their family is "taking it day by day," adding, "We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we're just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love."

"I mean, it's heartbreaking," she continued. "My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time."

However, Dane is determined to fight until the end for his daughters.

"I wanna ring every bell," the 52-year-old told California congressman Eric Swalwell in a TikTok video shared by the politician on Sept. 29 from their meeting in Washington D.C.