Julia Lemigova Shocks Andy Cohen, RHOM Costars by Claiming She Slept with Adriana de Moura

Bravo

The bombshell gets quite the reaction to Julia's costars -- and seemingly prompts Andy Cohen to asked whether Lemigova and wife Martina Navratilova have an "open marriage."

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Miami reunion ended with a bombshell from Julia Lemigova -- who claimed she and costar Adriana de Moura have slept together!

The shocker came out as reunion host Andy Cohen asked the pair about their falling out, which viewers saw play out in the most recent season -- wondering whether Adriana felt Julia's friendship with Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola was "the catalyst for the division in your friendship."

"Andy, can I say something, just to give some clarity," Julia interjected, before Cohen let de Moura speak first.

"I feel like when she started to be friends with Alexia, I was fine with it. But when Marysol entered the picture, Julia transformed herself and she took it in a dive on the dark side and I couldn't even recognize her anymore," said Adriana. "Yes, there is something underneath that ... or maybe enabling her to bring her true self out."

Then it was time for Julia to drop a bomb.

"I would like to say something that will bring clarity, hopefully, on why we are with Adriana where we are. In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together," she claimed, with the episode ending on shocked and stunned reaction faces from both Cohen and Lemigova's costars.

A preview for Part 2 of the reunion teased the fallout to her claims, starting with Adriana exclaiming, "I never scissored anybody!" and shouting, "I'd never go for you, dirty little whore!"

The shocker also prompts Cohen to ask Julia whether she and wife Martina Navratilova have an "open marriage," with Lemigova admitting "our marriage was not great." Another clip shows her speaking with Alexia and Andy backstage, saying, "We slept together once and then we fooled around in the Versace mansion."

Larsa Pippen is also seen saying "I think she made all that up," before costar Stephanie Shojaee adds, "No, Julia's a nymph, are you kidding me?" -- seemingly calling Lemigova a "nymphomaniac."