EMT Mom Responded to Deadly House Fire With 5 Victims, One Was Her Own Daughter

A mother working on EMT shift responded to a house fire ... only to find her 4-year-old daughter among the victims.

Azelyn Arenas attended a devastating house fire in Pennsylvania, a fire in which her daughter Veyda Pereyra was one of the five victims who died.

"I've never seen such a tragedy," Gregg Smith, executive director of First Aid & Safety Patrol, told WGAL.

"When you take an employee, a first responder, that has to respond to their own child, words can't describe the nightmare scenario this truly is," he added.

The devastating fire broke out on Sunday, September 28 when 73-year-old Josefina Estevez was watching Veyda while Arenas was at work, the outlet reported.

Once the Lebanon Fire Department arrived at the site at around 8:30 a.m., the first and second floors of building were fully "engulfed" in flames visible from the windows, according to a statement shared by the department's Facebook.

There were ten individuals inside the residence -- several of whom were guests visiting for a birthday celebration.

The statement stated that four victims died and, at the time of the statement, one was in a critical condition, and one was in a stable condition. The remaining four occupants escaped with minor injuries.

The fire was so aggressive that first responders needed to call for backup from neighboring agencies. According to First Aid & Safety Patrol, Arenas's crew "responded immediately."

"Upon arrival, units encountered multiple patients. Among them was Azelyn's four-year-old daughter, Veyda. Despite every effort, Veyda did not survive her injuries," read the statement. "There are no words to capture the pain of losing a child, and no words to describe the heartbreak of being an emergency responder faced with your own child as a victim. We grieve for this precious child, for Azelyn and her family, and for all of our EMS providers who are hurting."

Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said the fire started from an electrical outlet in the first-floor living room and has been ruled an accident.

Arenas organized a GoFundMe for her daughter, whom she referred to as a "precious angel baby."