Scheana Shay Reveals Real Reason for Lala Kent Falling Out

"Lala knows why our friendship is in the state that it's in," said Shay -- before revealing how Brock Davies' affair played into the feud.

Scheana Shay is giving fans more intel on her feud with Lala Kent.

During the Friday, October 3, episode of her Scheananigans podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum admitted she had previously chosen not to speak publicly about the issues behind their rocky friendship.

However, since Lala chose to speak out about it, Scheana chose to address the drama -- alleging Lala left out some important details.

"After extending grace last week, I do feel the need to address it because Lala knows why our friendship is in the state that it's in," Scheana began.

She then claimed Lala "did not take accountability" for their feud.

"This is not just about not posting my book for a week. It is about so much more than that," she added.

Scheana claimed Lala told people about Scheana's husband, Brock Davies, having an affair -- which occurred while Shay was pregnant with their daughter -- before it was made public.

According to Scheana, Lala told Jenna Willis, who appears on The Valley, about the affair and Scheana had "not been on good terms" with Jenna.

"Lala did it to humanize me because she said that Jenna was going so hard on me that she wanted to tell her about what I was actually going through. Now I understand the intent was not malicious. I kept this to myself for two years and then I told one of my best, closest and dearest friends and you go and tell someone. That was extremely heartbreaking," she continued.

Scheana also noted Lala's public "subtle digs" towards her and how Lala called her comments "insufferable."

On the other hand, Lala said Scheana was "upset" Kent didn't post about her book "in the proper timeline" -- or when she was allegedly supposed to. "I am not a robot. You don't click in what you need from me. I'm a person with a life. I posted the book when you announced it for a pre-order, and I did post the book when I got it," she added on her own podcast, Lala's Confessions.

The former Vanderpump Rules costars first sparked rumors of a rift after they stopped posting about each other.

Scheana broke the news about Brock's affair in an excerpt from the book My Good Side published by Glamour on July 10, where she revealed that Davies cheated on her back in 2020 while she was pregnant with their daughter.