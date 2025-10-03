Who Is Taylor Swift's 'Ruin the Friendship' About? It's Emotional -- And Not About Blake Lively

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

"Ruin The Friendship has an absolutely devastating plot twist I literally did not see coming at ALL," one Swiftie wrote, while another said they believe the track is a "continuation" of "Forever Winter."

Taylor Swift fans speculating "Ruin the Friendship" was going to be a Blake Lively diss track were thrown for a major loop upon the song's release -- as it appears the heartbreaking ballad is about her late childhood friend.

On Friday, the pop star dropped her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and as per usual, Swifties immediately took to social media to react and decode Taylor's lyrics. The sixth track, "Ruin the Friendship," had fans in their feels, with the emotional lyrics referencing Swift's secret crush on a close high school friend, whom she reveals later passed away.

After the track list was announced, many Swifties initially suspected the song would focus on an alleged falling out with Blake Lively, however, following the track's release, fans believe the track is about Taylor's childhood friend, Jeff Lang, who tragically passed away at 21 in 20210 following battles with depression and addiction.

In the soft pop track, Swift sings about a friend in high school, whom she has feelings for, and expresses her regret that she never took the opportunity to kiss him before he died -- even though he had a girlfriend.

"It was not / an invitation / but should have kissed you anyway / And it was not convenient / But your girlfriend was away / Should have kissed you anyway," Taylor sings the chorus.

In the bridge, she laments about losing touch with her friend after high school, before Abigail, Swift's longtime BFF, called her and said the friend had passed away.

"When I left school, I lost track of you / Abigail called me with the bad news / Goodbye, and we’ll never know why," she sings. "It was not an invitation / But I flew home anyway / With so much left to say / It was not convenient, no / But I whispered it at the grave / ‘Should’ve kissed you anyway.'"

Swift ends the song by sharing that she wished she had "ruin[ed] the friendship" by making a move and telling her crush how she felt.

"My advice is always ruin the friendship / Better that than regret it / For all time," she sings. "Should’ve kissed you anyway / And my advice is always answer the question / Better that than to ask it / All your life."

As previously mentioned, fans speculate that the song is about her late friend, Jeff Lang. Back in 2010, Taylor opened up about losing Lang during her acceptance speech 2010 BMI Country Music Awards. At the time, a then-20-year-old Swift revealed she performed at her close friend's funeral the day before.

"Yesterday, I sang at the funeral of one of my best friends," she said. "And he was 21, and I used to play my songs for him first. So I would like to thank Jeff Lang."

Swift is believed to have previously referenced Lang in the 2021 Red (Taylor's Version) vault track, "Forever Winter," something fans pointed out following The Life of a Showgirl's release.

"WAIT RUIN THE FRIENDSHIP???? IS THIS A CONTINUATION OF FOREVER WINTER?????? I CANNOT DO THIS RN," a Swiftie wrote on X.

"ruin the friendship being forever winter 2.0. i am not okay," a second fan said, while another wrote, "Ruin the Friendship is connected to Forever Winter and I’m sobbing."

Ultimately, "Ruin the Friendship" made Swifties emotional, with fans sharing that they were surprised by the gut-wrenching track.



"Ruin The Friendship has an absolutely devastating plot twist I literally did not see coming at ALL," a fan wrote, as another noted, "ruin the friendship being about someone passing away was not on my bingo card."

See more reactions in the posts, below.



Read the full lyrics, below:

Verse 1

Glistening grass from September rain

Gray overpass full of neon names

You drive (Mm-mm), 85 (Mm-mm)

Gallatin Road and the lakeside beach

Watching the game from your brother’s Jeep

Your smile (Mm-mm), miles wide



Chorus

And it was not an invitation

Should’ve kissed you anyway

Should’ve kissed you anyway

And it was not convenient, no

But your girlfriend was away

Should’ve kissed you anyway, hey



Verse 2

Shiny wood floors underneath my feet

Disco ball makes everything look cheap

Have fun (Mm-mm), it’s prom (Mm-mm)

Wilted corsage dangles from my wrist

Over his shoulder, I catch a glimpse

And see (Mm-mm)

You looking at me



Chorus

And it was not an invitation

But as thе 50 Cent song played (Song played)

Should’vе kissed you anyway (Anyway)

And it was not convenient, no (It was not, convenient)

Would’ve been the best mistake

Should’ve kissed you anyway, hey



Refrain

Don’t make it awkward in second period

Might piss your ex off, lately we’ve been good

Staying friends is safe, doesn’t mean you should

Don’t make it awkward in second period

Might piss your ex off, lately we’ve been good

Staying friends is safe, doesn’t mean you should



Bridge

When I left school, I lost track of you

Abigail called me with the bad news

Goodbye, and we’ll never know why

It was not an invitation

But I flew home anyway

With so much left to say

It was not convenient, no

But I whispered at the grave

“Should’ve kissed you anyway”



Chorus

Oh, and it was not an invitation (It was not, an invitation)

Should’ve kissed you anyway (Anyway)

Should’ve kissed you anyway, anyway (Anyway)



Post-Chorus

And it was not—

My advice is always ruin the friendship

Better that than regret it for all time

Should’ve kissed you anyway

And my advice is always answer the question

Better that than to ask it all your life

Should’ve kissed you anyway

Should’ve kissed you anyway