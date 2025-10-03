Everything Taylor Swift Said About Travis Kelce Proposal & Wedding in UK Interviews

YouTube/Instagram

While promoting her new album in the UK, the pop star recalls how Kelce popped the question, and her reaction to seeing the engagement ring he designed, while also sharing her thoughts on Ed Sheeran possibly performing at her wedding, and even invites a radio host to the nuptials on air.

The pop star traveled across the pond to promote her 12th studio album, which dropped on Friday, making appearances on The Graham Norton Show, along with several UK radio shows, including BBC Radio 1 Breakfast, Heart Breakfast, and Hits Radio. During her interviews, Swift opened up about how Kelce popped the question, and picked out her stunning engagement ring, while also dropping hints -- and on-air invites -- about their wedding.

Swift, 35, and Kelce, also 35, announced their engagement in late August, sharing the news on Instagram.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨" the couple captioned the joint post, which included a carousel of images from their engagement, including a look at Swift's incredible sparkler.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, Swift recalled how the romantic proposal went down.

"He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in," she said, per People, referring to her appearance on her fiancé and his brother Jason's New Heights podcast.

"He went all out -- 10 out of 10," Swift added.

As the Grammy winner noted, Kelce proposed in his backyard at his home in Lee's Summit, Missouri, custom-making the beautiful garden for the special occasion. And not only that, but the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end designed Swift's engagement ring himself!

Swift opened up about how Kelce designed the Old Mine Brilliant Cut ring with jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck during her appearance UK radio show, Heart Breakfast, on Friday, in which she spoke with host -- and Spice Girls member -- Emma Bunton, and Jamie Theakston.

During the conversation, Theakston noted how he "caught a glimpse" of Swift's sparkler, to which the singer excitedly asked, "Do you want to see?" and showed off her diamond, with the hosts fawning over her ring.

"He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck," Swift said of Travis. "She does all of her gold engraving by hand."

"I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, so I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago," she continued, "and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring, I was like, [gasped] ... I was like, 'I know who made that, I know who made that.' And also, you listen to me!"

"It was like, you really know me," she added. "I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex," she added

As for plans for her bachelorette party -- which is known as a hen do in the UK -- Swift shared that she hadn't put much thought into it -- or a wedding for that matter -- before meeting Kelce.

"Everyone is scattered across the world is the thing," Swift noted of her girl gang, adding, "You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person."

"So I haven't even thought about that, doing a hen do or whatever. This is the first time I have thought about it," she said. "[My girlfriends], they're so fun, but so busy."

Meanwhile, "The Fate of Ophelia" singer spilled some details regarding her wedding plans during her appearance on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast, even inviting host -- and her longtime friend -- Greg James to the nuptials on air.

"You and I have known each other for so long," James told Swift. "Longer than Travis has known you. I feel like I need to just check -- the vibes are strong from him, I think he’s a great guy, I just need to check for sure. I just need to play catch with him.”

"He would do that. You'll love that. All my guy friends are like, 'I just want Travis to pick me up and throw me over a roof or in the pool. You know he's six-foot-six, but the width of the shoulders ... seeing him walk through a door is genuinely a privilege," Swift joked, to which James said, "That's great, I'd like him to do a wrestling move on me into a pool or something.:

"The way he's going to do that as soon as he sees you at our wedding," Swift said. "That's gonna happen."

James appeared shocked as Swift's words settled in, asking the pop star, "Woah, woah, woah. Am I coming?"

"Obviously. People don't think that we're actually friends," she replied with a laugh, before the two reminisced on the funny viral moment from 2018 when James made a joke to Swift about needing to "shower" after her "sweaty" performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2018.

James went to express his gratitude for getting a wedding invite.

"By the way, thanks for the invite to the wedding. I don’t normally like a destination wedding, but for you, I would make an exception," he quipped, before asking about the wedding's location.

"I'm going to let you know at a different time," she teased.

On the topic of wedding guests, Swift seemingly confirmed during an appearance on Hits Radio that her pal Ed Sheeran will also be invited, while jokingly suggesting that the singer may even perform at the nuptials.

"We spoke to Ed Sheeran a few weeks back, and he told us he is constantly asked to perform at people’s weddings. So is he singing at your wedding?" radio host Fleur East asked Swift, who replied, "Oh, I mean it would be hard to keep him from it, I think."

"That’s the thing, he's like, 'I'm always being asked to sing at weddings,'" Swift continued. "It's like, 'Ed, if there is a stage, you know you'll be on it.' He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want."

The "Opalite" singer added that the "fun thing" about her friendship with Sheeran is their shared love of "performing."

"We're like, 'Oh, don't make me sing!'" she joked. "All right."

Swift noted that she saw Sheeran "last weekend" at a wedding of "one of our best friends," referring to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding.

"And we were talking about how much we loved when he came out at Wembley during the Eras Tour, and we were talking about how when we're in a room or rehearsing or writing or working together, [there's] this really sort of strange mind melt thing that happens between us two," she added. "We've always had it, we always will."