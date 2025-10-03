Teddi Mellencamp Says Latest Scans Showed 'No Detectable Cancer' In 'Huge' Health Update

Instagram

While she's not considered to be in remission yet, Mellencamp revealed "all the tumors continued to shrink" during immunotherapy.

Teddi Mellencamp shared some amazing news about her battle with stage 4 cancer.

On Thursday's episode of her podcast with guest host and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a "little life update" with her listeners.

"I had my immunotherapy yesterday and they did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer," she revealed, getting quite the emotional response out Catania.

"I still need to stay on immunotherapy for another year and I'm not considered in remission or anything," she then added, saying she was "in such shock" and "numb" when she heard the news. "I'm still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I'm still fighting because you have to be," Mellencamp continued.

Per Mellencamp, there are three years of benchmarks she still needs to hit before she's considered to be in "remission," but knows this is still "huge news" for her amid her battle.

"All the tumors continued to shrink and everything. It's been good. It's a good day," she added.

"How am I supposed to carry on after this? F–k the episode?" the RHONJ star exclaimed after hearing the good news. "I wish i could hug you. I love you. Thank you for telling me that. It took my breath away."

"You did it, girl, you did it," Catania added. "You didn't give up one day, you fought harder than anybody I know. I'm so happy."

Mellencamp was first diagnosed with stage two melanoma in 2022 after she noticed an abnormal spot on her back.

Since then, she's undergone multiple surgeries to remove the spots over the past two years. In February 2025, Mellencamp was diagnosed with multiple brain tumors that she had removed and in March 2025 shared she now had tumors in her lungs.