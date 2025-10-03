Who Is Taylor Swift's CANCELLED! About? See Full Lyrics and Speculation!

Getty

Fans have theorized the Life of a Showgirl track could be about Blake Lively or Brittany Mahomes, who have both faced public backlash.

With a new era of Taylor Swift music comes a new era of easter eggs and speculation about who she's writing about in her songs.

That's certainly been the case on Friday morning after the release of The Life of a Showgirl, which sees Taylor definitely singing about Elizabeth Taylor and her romance -- and sex life! -- with Travis Kelce, and possibly singing about other stars including Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, Charli xcx and ex Joe Alwyn.

One of the tracks getting the most buzz is the upbeat song "CANCELLED!," with the title in all-caps on the record as she sings about being friends with others who have gone through a public lashing -- following her own experience with backlash.

Explaining the meaning behind the track in an intro on Apple Music, Swift said the song "is sort of about, you know, having had my own experiences with mass judgment and being at the center of many dramatic, kind of scandalous moments in my career where people were all weighing in at once, or at least it felt like that."

She added, "Having had those experiences, it makes me move through the world a little bit differently."

"And when other people go through it, you kind of find yourself thinking about how they're probably gonna get smarter because of it," she continued. "If they can get through it, if they can be tough enough, they can actually learn some things through this process and how I don't naturally cast people aside just because other people decide they don't like them. I make my own decisions about people based on how they treat me in my life and their actions."

The lyrics and meaning behind the track led many to speculate the song is about two people, specifically: Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes.

Lively, of course, was thrust into the spotlight and faced criticism and backlash from some over her sexual assault lawsuit against her It Ends with Us director and costar Justin Baldoni. Some felt references to flowers, whiskey sours and Gucci all pointed to Blake, whose character owned a flower shop in the film, while Lively herself has a line of canned cocktails -- including bourbon sours -- and was once the face of Gucci.

There's been speculation Blake and Taylor had a falling out over the lawsuit, however, after Baldoni claimed Lively referred to Swift as one of her "dragons" as an intimidation tactic. Neither of them have publicly addressed the speculation, though they have not been seen together for some time. The song, however, would suggest she's still cool with whoever she's singing about.

As for the Mahomes speculation, the two became friends after Swift started dating Travis Kelce -- who is teammates with Brittany's husband, Patrick Mahomes. Brittany has faced criticism after President Donald Trump publicly thanked her for her alleged support, while she, earlier this year, also responded to backlash she received for spraying champagne in her suite after the Chief's big win over the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes was also seen wearing Gucci while on a double date at the US Open with her husband, Swift and Kelce.

The friendship between Swift and Mahomes also appears to be going strong, as they all recently celebrated Brittany's 30th birthday together last month. On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes also said he'd have her album on repeat at training today.

Check out the full lyrics below:

You thought that it would be okay, at first

The situation could be saved, of course

But they'd already picked out your grave and hearse

Beware the wrath of masked crusaders



Did you girl boss too close to the sun?

Did they catch you having far too much fun?

Come with me, when they see us, they'll run

Something wicked this way comes



Good thing I like my friends cancelled

I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal

Like my whiskey sour

And poison thorny flowers

Welcome to my underworld

Where it gets quite dark

At least you know exactly who your friends are

They're the ones with matching scars

It's easy to love you when you're popular

The optics click, everyone prospers

But one single drop, you're off the roster

"Tone-deaf and hot, let's f--kin' off her"

Did you make a joke only a man could?

Were you just too smug for your own good?

Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight?

Baby, that all ends tonight

[CHORUS REPEAT]

They stood by me

Before my exoneration

They believed I was innocent

So I'm not here for judgment, no, ooh

But if you can't be good, then just be better at it

Everyone's got bodies in the attic

Or took somebody's man, we'll take you by the hand

And soon you'll learn the art of never getting caught