Rumer Willis Slams Online Criticism of Her Breastfeeding 2-Year-Old Daughter Louetta

The 37-year-old mother-of-one shared a message to those questioning her decisions as a mother and made it clear she isn't changing them anytime soon.

Rumer Willis is hitting back at her critics.

The 37-year-old mother of one took to Instagram to address recent comments fans made about her decision to breastfeed her two-year-old daughter, Louetta "Lou" Isley Thomas Willis.

"For the haters who come at me about breastfeeding my 2 yr old," Rumer wrote on her Instagram Stories on October 2, alongside a photo of her nursing Lou, making it clear she isn't listening to the critics.

"I hope you have a blessed day," she added.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared an Instagram Reel showing how she dresses as a "breastfeeding mama of a two-year-old," in later September.

While some of her followers shared their experiences as breastfeeding mothers to their two-year-old children, some disagreed with the idea.

"She got plenty of antibodies time to let her release the apron strings," one Instagram user wrote.

While another added, "I think she’s already gotten what she needs from breast milk. Why do you still do that?"

One social media user insisted: "That’s way too old to be breastfeeding!"

Since welcoming her daughter in April 2023, Rumer has been open with her motherhood journey.

In August of 2024, Rumer was asked on her Instagram whether she and Derek Richard Thomas-- whom she shares Louetta with -- were "still a couple."

"Nope. I am single momming it and coparenting," she replied. "I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thin in my life and I'm forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."

She also opened up about her decision to breastfeed to E! News in 2024 during the 2024 Beverly Hills Film Festival.

"I don't have shame about my breasts or about feeding my daughter," she told the publication.

"That's how they eat; that's how they find connection; that's how they find safety. We, as a society, are the ones who have sexualized breasts. Breasts are literally made to feed our children."