Man's Chilling Reason for Fatally Stabbing Own Grandmother In the Neck Revealed: Police

Sedgwick County Jail

The 24-year-old man allegedly called 911 himself and told dispatchers he had just "stabbed his grandmother" -- later confirming why he did it, after she told first responders he "has demons."

A Kansas man has been accused of stabbing his grandmother multiple times in the neck over comments she made about how he does the laundry.

24-year-old Isaiah Langkiet has been accused of killing 64-year-old Elvera Langkiet by stabbing her in the neck with a kitchen knife. According to Law & Crime, Isaiah is currently facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, along with domestic battery and violation of a protection order.

On August 30, Wichita Police Department responded to a call for assistance at around 9:00 p.m., where they found Elvera lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor with near-fatal wounds, WECT 6 reported.

Per the affidavit seen by Law & Crime, Isaiah had allegedly called 911 and told the emergency dispatcher he had just "stabbed his grandmother."

Upon arrival, Elvera was still able to speak -- despite heavily bleeding -- telling responders she had been stabbed. Isaiah was on the back porch before he was taken into custody.

Isaiah is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Elvera was immediately transported to hospital for treatment, where she told medics that "her grandson, Isaiah, had stabbed her," and that he "has demons," per Law & Crime. She also revealed that he made comments about wanting to "go back to jail."

The publication reported Isaiah told authorities the two got into a fight about "her criticizing how he does his laundry."

"Isaiah said this caused him to be angry, and he slapped Elvera on the face with an open palm," the affidavit said, per Law & Crime. "Isaiah admitted that while in the kitchen, he grabbed brown handled kitchen knife from the countertop, which he said had blade around 8 inches long, and stabbed Elvera in the neck area, and as she fell, he stabbed her again in the neck."

"After Elvera fell to the kitchen floor, Isaiah said he was 'pissed off' and walked away from the residence and did not provide aid to her," added the affidavit. When asked why he chose to stab his grandmother, Isaiah responded that he was sick of her "b---hin' at him."