Charlie Sheen Gives Dax Shepard Long Overdue Apology, Details 'Inappropriate' Past Run-In

Armchair Expert/YouTube

Sheen gave Shepard an apology 20 years in the making -- recalling behavior that was unnecessary and uncalled for" -- as the pair open up about making amends as part of the recovery process.

Dax Shepard just received a very public apology from Charlie Sheen -- one he couldn't even remember needing in the first place.

Sheen was this week's guest on Dax's Armchair Expert podcast -- as he continues his tour for his new book, The Book of Sheen: A Memoir, and documentary, aka charlie sheen -- where things took an unexpected turn as the actor apologized to the host for some of his behavior 20-something years ago.

"There's something I've been carrying around. I was a dick to you one night. Not cool. Like an ass---- 5,000," Sheen said around 20 minutes into the recording, adding that he felt "for the longest time ... I gotta make it right. And here we are 20 years later."

Shepard was taken aback, unsure as to what Sheen was referring while he said, "Tell me, because it's just so bizarre I don't remember that."

Per Sheen, the interaction happened on Halloween in the early 2000s, as a group involving the two of them were talking about how they celebrated.

"We were sharing how Halloween -- with super tiny children -- is not fun. It's just not. I mean, it is and it isn't. It's fun for the photo on the fridge later," said Sheen. "I was kind of in a pissy mood in my share, and I was bitching about Halloween and just zero gratitude about anything, you know?"

"[Then Dax] starts sharing, talking about -- I don't think you had kids yet -- and he was like, 'Yeah, no, we had a great time. Went to a couple of parties this time,' and you were like giving the fun version of Halloween," Sheen continued. "In the middle, I said, 'Try it with f--king kids, dude!' And it was so inappropriate and unnecessary and uncalled for. So 20 years later, apologies."

Shepard told his guest that it was "no problem" at all, before opening up about his own amends process following his battle with substance abuse.

"There's a lot of people I've made amends to. Thank God I did. And they were really hurt and that repair had to happen," he said, before adding that, "More often than not, I've called people and said, 'I did this and I did that.’ And they're like, ‘I didn't give a f--k.'"

"But I'm living with this notion that this person f--king hates me over it and they felt betrayed by it," Shepard continued. "I do think that's an interesting part of making amends is, like, you've built up a lot of it in your mind that isn't really there. It's just, you're holding it. They weren't."

Before moving into another subject, Sheen reiterated how happy he was to be able to apologize -- as Dax pointed out how hard it is to hold something against Charlie since he's so "likable."

"The second that we booked, that this was put on the schedule, I was like, 'Oh cool, I get to clear up that thing from two decades ago," Sheen concluded.