Porsha Williams Dating a Man and Woman After Simon Guobadia Divorce

Getty

Porsha Williams is moving on following her divorce from Simon Guobadia -- with members of both sexes.

Appearing at CultureCon over the weekend -- in video shared by Culture Unfiltered on Instagram -- the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her dating life post-split, revealing she's dating both a man and a woman. As she spoke, she also revealed what sets these two apart from those in her past, branding some of them "narcissists" in what appeared to be shade toward Guobadia.

"So, the people that I am talking to now, it's just two. I narrowed it down to two, he is nice and she is nice," said Williams, getting quite the audible reaction from the audience, including one person who shouted, "You bold!"

"I really just wanted to make sure that these were normal people," Porsha continued. "And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything to look perfect. They mirror you."

She added that the two people she's "talking to now" aren't like that at all.

"They're challenging me, they're asking me questions, they're not letting me walk over them, they aren't just doing whatever they need to do to get into the relationship and so I'm not feeling safe enough to open up yet," she added. "What I have to do is realize, if you want something different, I have to be different. I have to soften up a little bit. I have to not expect a whole lot of elaborate things … I have to expect someone to call me out from time to time."

Williams' comments come after her messy split from Guobadia, who dated for about a month before getting engaged in May 2021 and tied the knot in November 2022. By February 2024, however, she filed for divorce, just as she was set to film her return season to RHOA after her 2021 exit from the show.