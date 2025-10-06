Tamar Braxton Insists She's Not Trying to be 'Messy' Amid Family Feud (Exclusive)

A podcast invite for Tamar's niece Ashlee -- who claimed an aunt's partner started "sexting" her while she was underage -- sparks major drama, a possible cease and desist and a confrontation with Toni, though Tamar insists she's not making "a messy move."

Tamar Braxton's family allegedly shunned her for extending a podcast invitation to her niece, Ashlee -- but the reality star insists she's not trying to start drama.

There appears to be some major family beef going on in Season 2 of We TV's The Braxtons, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere, as well as the explosive first trailer for the new episodes.

In TooFab's preview, Tamar is seen sitting down with niece Ashlee -- the daughter of Michael Braxton Jr. -- as the two discuss how a podcast invitation ruffled feathers with the rest of the family. Tamar hoped to have her niece on her podcast after Ashlee went public on TikTok with allegations back in December 2024 that one of her aunt's partners started "sexting" her when she was 16, adding that there was "nothing physical that happened" and never naming names.

"What I'm saying is a lot. I think it will be a surprise for people," Ashlee says of the podcast invite in the video above. "At the end of the day, it's not about what somebody did, but how can I help other people if I don't share what I've gone through."

In a confessional, Tamar adds, "There was a lot going on on the internet, it was everywhere, and it was messy. Having Ashlee be on my podcast is not a messy move for me." Braxton added that she's had other family members on her show before, insisting "having my niece [on the show] is only my interpretation of giving her a voice and having her come to a safe place, not to be messy against my family."

Speaking with Ashlee, Braxton says she can relate to Ashlee's position, after her claims allegedly sent shockwaves through her relationships with other family members.

"I know what it looks like to everybody else, but I want to assure you that, for me, my attraction was your healing and the work that you're doing for yourself," she says. "It's nice to know that somebody understands. I wish I had a family member to understand where I was going through, I'm the outcast and sometimes you get stuck into the outcast realm of it all."

Some more insight into the drama can be seen in the trailer above, which shows footage of Tamar sitting down with her sisters -- including an upset Toni Braxton -- to hash things out. In the video, Toni says she didn't think the podcast appearance was "a good idea."

"You all tried to shut down my entire business. Sending a cease and desist is shutting down my business! I got a cease and desist before Ashlee was on my podcast," claims Tamar in the teaser, as she and Toni really get into it.

"Don't f--k with Toni Braxton. Don't you f--king go there!" Toni says at one point, pushing the table out of the way and getting in her sister's face. The season, it seems, will show how they all got to that point and the fallout.