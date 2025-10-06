Taylor Swift Reveals Mom's Reaction to Wood -- as She Explains Her Raunchy Lyrics

Instagram/Getty

In a new interview, Swift shares how her mom reacted to the song about Travis Kelce's manhood, as she also spills on using more explicit language on her new album ... and details falling in love with her fiancé.

Taylor Swift is spilling on her racy new album and love life with Travis Kelce.

Appearing on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on Monday morning, Swift was asked all about her new album -- The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped last Friday -- and, most importantly, what her mom, Andrea Smith, thought about the innuendo-filled track seemingly about Kelce's manhood, "Wood."

"I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which, which it absolutely is," said Swift, referring to the "knock on wood" lyrics on the track. As host Nicole Ryan remarked that Andrea's POV was "so sweet," Swift added, "That's the joy of the double entendre."

"That song, you could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head. That song ... you see in that song what you wanna see in that song," she added.

Swift was asked how she decides when to use more explicit language in her lyrics -- as eight out of the 12 songs on the new album come with an "explicit" warning, including the title track, "CANCELLED!" and the aforementioned "Wood."

"If it, to me, improves the intensity of the moment or if, in terms of syllables or just consonants and vowels, if, if to me it pops off more, you know, there are certain lyrics that just bounce more. Or if it feels like it's a part of the vernacular of how that character that I'm kind of cosplaying in that song would speak," she explained.

"Like, there are a lot of different reasons you choose to throw in a swear word or like a certain phrase or a sort of alliteration or whatever," Swift added. "But that's what I love so much about songwriting is those decisions are fun and oftentimes hilarious to make."

Toward the end of the interview, Swift was also asked if she could detail the moment she fell in love with her now-fiancé, Kelce.

"Oh my gosh, it's so hard to just pinpoint that. Especially like, because we're on the radio and I'm just like getting shy all of a sudden," she responded with a laugh, before telling the hosts things between them "turned out great."

"He's one of those people where as soon as you meet him, you kind of know he's the best," she continued. "And you kind of know there's no one else on the planet that's ever been even remotely similar to him. He's like one of one. So, you, I hope you get to hang with him sometime because you'll absolutely love him."