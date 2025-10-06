Pregnant Teen Shot in Stomach by Boyfriend, Brother Shot Dead, in Video Shared to Snapchat: Police

GoFundMe/Facebook

The family says the brother was killed when he "stepped in to protect his sister" after the 7-months pregnant teen was shot -- while "disturbing Snapchat video" of the alleged shootings was later shared online.

A big brother is dead while his teen sister and her unborn child are both fighting for their lives after her boyfriend allegedly opened fire on them in Wisconsin.

According to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex on October 1 at approximately 2 p.m., where they found one victim deceased, another injured, and the suspect also suffering from "what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Tyler Sadowski, 20, lost his life on October 1 after he "stepped in to protect his sister," according to a GoFundMe established by the victims' family. The statement shared that Makayla Sadowski, 17, is "in the hospital fighting for her life, while her baby boy also fights for his."

According to the Barron News-Shield, Makayla's baby "was delivered and is in stable condition," citing family members. Makayla, meanwhile, has undergone multiple surgeries already and continues receiving treatment for her injuries. No further updates on the condition or identity of the shooter have been provided.

A cousin of the two victims, Shanay Conyers spoke with local NBC affiliate KARE about the shootings, sharing that the family "came home from town and Makayla walked inside the house and they heard like a pop, so Tyler went to go see what was happening." The suspect was allegedly already inside the house, waiting for the family's return, per media reports.

According to Conyers, it was after Tyler went into the apartment that the suspect opened fire. "Tyler was probably the nicest, sweetest person you would ever meet, always a smile, the most contagious laugh" she said. "He wouldn't have ever hurt a person. So, to hear out of everyone it was Tyler is really hard."

The victims' mother was reportedly just outside, according to Law & Crime, still in the car with the teen victim's 2-year-old daughter. "Our family is doing everything we can to hold her up through this nightmare," the family said of the toddler in its GoFundMe statement.

The BCSD additionally stated that they had become aware that a "disturbing SnapChat video involving this homicide" was allegedly shared online, with media reporting it was possibly seen by students at a local high school that the alleged gunman attended four years ago.

The department said it was "working with Snapchat to remove this video" in its press release.

The Turtle Lake School district sent out a statement on the night of the shootings, per the News-Shield, which stated, "This afternoon, there was a shooting in Barron, WI. We have heard that the shooter, who is no longer a threat, was a former student of Turtle Lake School years ago."

"He apparently shared a graphic video of the shooting on Snapchat, where some Turtle Lake students could have received the message and could be upset," the statement continued. "Please talk to your children tonight about this incident. Our counselor will be available tomorrow to discuss any needs your child may have." An email was also sent to parents.

"That’s gotta tell you something right there. If you post something like that, you definitely are a violent person," Conyer told KARE of the video."