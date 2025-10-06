Whoopi Goldberg's Wild Suggestion to Confuse ICE Raids at Bad Bunny Super Bowl Performance

X/ABC

"This is the only time you can probably ever do this," Whoopi said on Monday's episode of The View as the ladies weighed in on The White House targeting Bad Bunny's SNL appearance this weekend -- and plans to target his Super Bowl, Halftime Show leading Joy Behar to a Nazi Germany comparison.

As the White House lashes out at Saturday Night Live for its season premiere poking fun at President Trump and Pete Hegseth, not to mention their ongoing attack of its host -- and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Bad Bunny -- Whoopi Goldberg has a bold solution that could create even more chaos.

Kicking off Monday's episode of The View, the women discussed both the White House's attack on SNL and its host, with threats that ICE would be showing up at the Super Bowl to round up illegal immigrants who might flock there to see Bad Bunny -- though Alyssa Farah Griffin can't help but wonder who they think can afford Super Bowl tickets.

After Colin Jost got big laughs for his portrayal of Secretary of War Hegseth blasting his generals for letting the armed forces become "gay as hell" and James Austin Johnson's Trump warned the show that he'd be watching to make sure they weren't "too mean," the White House took a shot at some comedy of their own in its response.

"Reacting to this would require me to waste my time watching it," said White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson in an email to USA Today. "And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from SNL, I have more entertaining things to do -- like watch paint dry."

"Comedy has always made political impact, but can the comically-challenged handle a mounting resistance like this?" Goldberg asked.

"God bless the comics, boy. They can't stop us, they can't stop the comedy," said Joy Behar. "Look what happened with Jimmy Kimmel, he's back in full force. We're still on the air, we're still here, even though we're not always funny."

She then pivoted to talking about Bad Bunny's next major televised gig at the Super Bowl. Over the weekend, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed earlier reports that ICE is planning to be present at the big game "because the Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping it safe."

That's what she said on The Benny Show, per EW, adding, "Yeah, we'll be all over that place. We're going to enforce the law. I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they're law-abiding Americans who love this country."

When asked if she thought the NFL was sending a statement to the Trump administration by booking Bad Bunny, Noem replied, "They suck and we'll win and God will bless us, and we'll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day, and they won't be able to sleep at night because they don't know what they believe and they're so weak. We'll fix it."

Bad Bunny spoke about his upcoming performance during his monologue on Saturday night, slipping into Spanish with praise for the Latinos and Latinas "who have worked to open doors. and we'll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day, and they won't be able to sleep at night because they don't know what they believe and they're so weak. We'll fix it."

He then quipped that if anyone didn't understand what he'd just said, they have four months to learn. The Super Bowl takes place Sunday, February 8, 2026.

"She's threatening to go to the Super Bowl when Bad Bunny is there and round up all these people who are illegal immigrants," Behar said of Noem on Monday's The View. "Do you think that she would go if it was Garth Brooks or Eminem or Taylor Swift or any other white person?"

That's when Goldberg started to come up with her counter-move to Noem's suggestion. "How's she gonna know who's who?" she asked, to which Behar replied, "Because the Supreme Court has given permission to question anyone who has a Spanish question or has a darker skin."

Then, turning directly to the camera, Goldberg laid it out. "So here's the thing. Everybody, get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun. That's the first thing, and then -- and this is the only time you can probably ever do this -- give yourself a Latin accent, and just see if she can tell who's who."

The panel loved the unorthodox suggestion, while Behar likened it to a similar type of protest from history. "During the Nazi occupation, there was one country -- I believe it was Denmark or Norway, one of those -- where everybody put the Jewish star on and they didn't know who was Jewish and who was not, so what you're saying is very smart."

While it's a long-standing myth that Denmark's King Christian X fought back against the Nazi occupation by wearing a yellow star himself, or that his people did the same to protect their neighbors, there is no historical evidence to prove it ever actually happened, per the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The ladies of The View went on to talk about the importance of comedy in the face of political unrest. "Those are the people that are standing up for us," Sunny Hostin said of the comics. "And we need to protect the right to not only make jokes but the right for us to laugh."

She went on to cite the 1988 Supreme Court ruling that said "parody of public figures, even those intending to cause emotional distress, are protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution." Behar contrasted that right to Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately firing "the guy who made fun of him," saying, "That's what they do."

Goldberg then wrapped it up with a plea to be kind to the National Guardsmen who might show up there, or anywhere, as these are just people doing their jobs -- and perhaps reluctantly -- and they don't deserve the vitriol and attacks that have been coming their way.