Ben Affleck Says Daughter Violet 'Takes After' Mom Jennifer Garner: 'She's Amazing'

Getty

The actor also praised his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, as they reunited on the red carpet at the premiere of the 'Kiss of the Spider Woman.'

Ben Affleck is one proud dad.

While speaking to Access Hollywood at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which he produced and stars his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, the 53-year-old actor praised his children, and shared his thoughts on his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"I could not be more proud of my children, I can't even tell you," said Affleck, 53, who shares Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, with Garner, 53.

He went on to gush about his eldest child, saying that Violet "takes after" Garner.

"She takes after her mom. She's spectacular," Affleck said. "And I'm very lucky that I got a great partner and we've got great kids. It's the joy of my life, and I'm just very, very lucky. It makes me happy every day.”

Affleck and Garner married in 2005, and announced they were separating in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Affleck went on to rekindle his romance with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez in May 2021. The pair tied the knot in July 2022, but by spring 2024, they hadn't been seen together in months. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, and it was finalized in February 2025.

Despite their divorce, Affleck supported Lopez, 56, at the premiere of Kiss of a Spider Woman, with the former couple posing together on the red carpet.

Lopez stars as the lead in the musical drama, portraying Ingrid Luna, aka Aurora, aka The Spider Woman. The film -- which is directed by Bill Condon -- is produced by Affleck and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity.

During an interview with Extra, Affleck gushed over his ex-wife's performance in the film, calling her portrayal of Ingrid the role Lopez was "born to play."

"She's amazing in the movie. I just can't wait for the audiences to see the movie," he said. "I'm as proud of this movie as any that I’ve ever been involved with. I’m really, really excited to be here tonight."

"It was obvious to me very early on in Jennifer's involvement in this that she was gonna die or be great. You know, she just was gonna give it her all, and she did. She worked enormously hard," he continued. "This role, you get to see, like, all of her many gifts. You know, she’s somebody that grew up watching, you know, the classic musicals and, obviously, can do contemporary dance and all that."

"She really does it all in this movie, the acting and the singing and the dancing and kind of embodies the whole spirit of it," Affleck added, before concluding, "She's fabulous, although that shouldn't be any surprise to anyone."

