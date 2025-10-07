Channing Tatum Denies Jax Taylor Claim About Their Shared Past: 'Absolutely Not'

Getty

Appearing on Andy Cohen Live, Tatum was asked about the Vanderpump Rules star's claims they once lived together -- something Taylor has repeated in multiple interviews.

Channing Tatum is calling BS on Jax Taylor.

The Roofman star, 45, appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live this week, where he was asked about the Vanderpump Rules' alum's previous claims they were once roommates while they were young models living in New York City.

"Absolutely not," Tatum said when asked about Taylor's claims. "I don't think I ever roommated with him."

Cohen then reminded Tatum of Taylor's birth name, Jason Cauchi, asking if he had any recollection of them possibly living together.

"I need to see pictures of him, because models, sometimes they'll put you in a model house that just has a bed, [but] I don't think so," he continued, "I got kicked out of my first model house. I got in a fight with one of the guys, but, no, I don't think so."

Cohen then had someone show his guest a photo of Taylor, asking if that sparked anything.

"All models look the same, but he's a good looking guy," said Tatum, adding that if they were repped by the same person back in the day, it's possible they met, but he didn't think they were ever roomies. "So, maybe, I guess."

Jax has claimed multiple times that the two were, in fact, roommates, however -- with the claim first coming up on an episode of Watch What Happens Live back in 2013. He said it during a game of two truths and a lie, saying, "Yeah, he was my first roommate in New York when I first started modeling."

He later told Rolling Stone in 2023 that they allegedly roomed together "around 2002," saying, "those agencies had apartments for models that were coming into town."

"They're basically like dorm rooms with bunkbeds. A tiny room with bunk beds and a bathroom. Channing was one of six guys in our room," he said at the time.