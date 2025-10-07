Hilaria Baldwin Booted from DWTS After Judges Can't Agree Her Over Disney Night Performance

ABC

Despite high scores from two of the three judges, the couple didn't get the votes needed from the public and were sent home after DWTS’ famed Disney Night.

Dancing with the Stars is back for its famed "Disney Night" where the couples celebrate the best movies and music through dance.

Fans were transported to the Happiest Place on Earth on the ballroom floor, however it soon became the saddest for couple Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko.

The duo's quickstep to the cantina song from Star Wars was truly something to be proud of, as Bruno and Carrie Ann raved about the dance with Bruno declaring, "Princess Leia, the force is still with you."

Carrie Ann admitted she was "looking for something wrong" but failed to see anything.

However, Derek disagreed with the rest of the judging panel and thought Hilaria's quickstep needed more quickstep. Her final score for the night was 23/30.

It seemed like the viewers also agreed with Derek, as the mother of seven didn't receive the votes she needed as she was left standing in the final three alongside Andy Richter and Danielle Fishel.

Once their names were announced, Gleb whispered to Hilaria, "Listen, I'm so proud of you," as they walked across the stage.

After grabbing the mic from host Alfonso, Hilaria said that "this has been an incredible experience."

"I am so grateful to all of you, I'm so grateful to my children and my family," she said. "I'm cheering on everybody in the cast. This has been an amazing time."

Gleb added that Hilaria is a "superhero and an incredible mom."

"You are truly an inspiration," he said.

Online fans shared their thoughts on Hilaria's performance and how they felt about her being eliminated after Disney Night.

