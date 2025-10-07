George Clooney Opens Up About His Experience with Drugs & Drinking

Getty

George Clooney is opening about his past experience with drugs and alcohol.

While sitting down with Esquire, the award winning actor recalled 1980s in Hollywood and how he tried some party drugs on the scene.

"Eighty-two, I tried -- I did blow and stuff," Clooney told the publication.

"I used to make jokes about how I did too many drugs, but the truth is, it was never a big issue for me at all. And look, there was an episode of Taxi where they’re all doing blow. At the time, it was like, 'No, this is not like heroin. It's not addictive.' But then it was like, 'Oh, well, it’s actually pretty f--king bad.'"

He then noted how it was "cut" with a baby laxative.

"Everybody would do a line and then take a s--t."

While he dabbled in party drugs in the early '80s, he only just tried marijuana about fifteen years ago. He got together with a bunch of friends and they made pot brownies and watched The Wizard of Oz while listening to Dark Side of the Moon.

"We were fucked. I literal -- I think all of us -- there was like twenty of us in the screening room, and the movie ended, and we sat there without speaking for, like, hours. Hours! Like the sun was coming up and we're -- it's just not my drug," he recalled.

The 64-year-old father of two found that drugs were never really his cup of tea, he was more of a booze man. In fact, the two time Academy-award winning actor found there were some periods his drinking would get the best of him.

"I've had periods where, I wouldn't say it was a problem -- I never woke up and drank or anything. But I'd have runs where I'd get pretty toasty every night," he said.

He has found as the years go by, it got harder to recover from drinking and dealing with the hangover the next day. He basically cut alcohol out of his life in the six month rehearsal period before performing Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway.

He reduced it to a glass of wine after a Sunday matinee -- if that -- and that was only because he wasn't performing again until Tuesday night.

To celebrate the end of his Broadway debut, the cast and crew of the show had a party after the Tony Awards -- where the play was nominated for five Tonys. It ultimately did not win.