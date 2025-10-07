OnlyFans' Lily Phillips Says Man She Met at Pub Showed Up at Her Door at Midnight

Instagram

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is opening up about a "dangerous" incident.

During an appearance on Metro's Just Between Us podcast, per The Daily Mail, the adult content creator claimed a stranger she met at a pub turned up at her doorstep unannounced at midnight later that night.

"I had someone knock at my door at 12:30 last night," began Phillips, who described the alleged encounter as "strange and dangerous."

"I texted my brother about it. He was like, 'Oh my God, please be careful,'" she continued. "I had met this person in the pub and then, that night, he comes knocking at my door. He had driven to my house."

"I could see him through my Ring doorbell: he kept saying he just wanted to say hello," she added.

The 24-year-old said her brother suggested she "blast" the stranger online.

"He thought it would stop people from doing it. Putting the message out there: please do not come to my door," Phillips said.

Despite the alleged incident, Phillips -- who has gone viral for her sex challenges -- said the majority of her encounters with fans are "positive."

"Most of my interactions are positive. But I guess I am becoming more wary of people, what their intentions are," she explained. "I had younger people turn up to my door before. Like a group of them, but that was during the daytime. This is the issue with living in a village.

"Those younger people just wanted to say hello and have a picture. Whereas something at like 12:30 at night is a little bit stranger and more dangerous," she added. "Maybe I just need to be a bit more careful."

The interview comes after her parents, Lindsay and Emma Phillips, expressed their concerns about her OnlyFans career on an episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

Phillips fought back tears as her parents admitted they wished she would walk away from the platform.

"If there's anything we could do to change her profession, we'd do it overnight … It's the 'degradingness' of it and making sure that she's safe," Lindsay explained. "Sometimes we think, have we done anything wrong with her upbringing? Well, as far as I'm concerned, we've had nothing but nice times and love … Is it money? Because if it was money, we’d sell our house. You could have everything you want, Lily, if you gave it all up now."

Despite the concern from her family, Phillips -- who previously made headlines after claiming she had sex with 1,113 men in 12 hours -- insists she's not stopping anytime soon.