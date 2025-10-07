Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Recalls His Brutal Health Battle in Doc: He Was 'Traumatized'

Paramount+/YouTube

In a rare appearance in her late rocker dad's doc, 'Ozzy: No Escape From Now,' Aimee detailed why her father was not able to "bounce back like he had in the past," before revealing his "biggest heartbreak," which she described as "soul-destroying" for Ozzy.

Aimee, 42, made a rare appearance in the new documentary, Ozzy: No Escape From Now, which follows the rocker in the final six years of his life, ultimately becoming a posthumous release after Ozzy's death in July at 76. In addition to the Black Sabbath frontman's battle with Parkinson's disease, he faced many health struggles stemming from a fall in February 2019. The accident exacerbated his existing back and neck problems from a 2003 bike crash.

In the doc, Aimee detailed her father's fall, which left him hospitalized, and resulted in him needing spinal surgery.

"He was in great distress and a lot of pain…. I can't imagine many people are used to seeing their parents like that," she said.

According to Aimee, who is Ozzy and his wife Sharon's eldest child, her father "was in the hospital for weeks," saying he was "traumatized" over "not being able to bounce back like he had in the past." The singer was forced to cancel his North American No More Tours 2 tour, which Aimee said was his "biggest heartbreak," and "soul-destroying" for him.

Ozzy underwent spinal surgery, and was in the hospital for three months before he returned home.

"After three months we brought him home, but the pain just never subsided. It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy’s a drama queen. He'll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real," Sharon recalled in the doc, to which Ozzy added, "You can't enjoy anything."

Sharon -- who was married to Ozzy for 43 years -- recalled that her husband fell into a "massive depression" in the wake of his fall and surgery, with Aimee also noting that Ozzy was "often checked out."

Ozzy and his family also believed something went horribly wrong during his spinal surgery, resulting in possibly doing more harm than good.

"To be honest, I thought, 'What the f--k have they done to me?' I never thought a surgeon could do wrong," recalled Ozzy, who said he woke up in the hospital after the operation "completely f--ked."

"We're kind of raised to believe doctors are superheroes in a way, and although they're very skilled -- some of them -- a lot of them don’t really have the answers," Aimee noted.

As shown in the doc, Ozzy later visited a doctor a couple of years after his spinal surgery, with the surgeon allegedly confirming the family's concerns about the operation.

"We finally found a surgeon that said, 'They were overly aggressive with your operation. They've done stuff that you didn’t need doing,'" Sharon said in the doc. "And what this other surgeon had done was, he’d put plates either side with all these screws, and apparently that didn't need to be done. So he caused even more damage. They took out the metal plates and the screws that were in Ozzy and tried to patch up as much as he could, but the main damage was done."

"That f--king doctor just stripped him of his abilities to move, and it makes me so angry because I felt like all of this could have been avoided. It didn't have to happen," Ozzy's son, Jack Osbourne, added.

In the years following, Ozzy underwent more surgeries in an attempt to fix the damage to his neck and spine, including having a "major operation" in 2022. He also battled Parkinson's disease -- a neurodegenerative disorder -- for over two decades. Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, but didn't publicly share his diagnosis until 2020.

Ozzy passed away at 76 on July 22. Ozzy's family announced his death in a statement reading, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

According to the New York Times, his death certificate stated that he died from a heart attack, and noted that he suffered from coronary artery disease as well as Parkinson's.

Ozzy was laid to rest on July 30, with a funeral taking place in his hometown of Birmingham, England. While Aimee has long distanced herself from the spotlight -- and has a strained relationship with her siblings, Jack and Kelly Osbourne -- she joined her family at their father's memorial.

His documentary, Ozzy: No Escape From Now, "was never intended as a posthumous film," according to Paramount.

"However, following his death on July 22, 2025, the documentary now stands as a testament to Ozzy’s courage, wit, determination, and talent – qualities that ensure he remains a hero to millions around the world," the streamer added.