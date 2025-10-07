Taylor Frankie Paul's Mom Will Be 'Pissed' If Daughter Has Sex on The Bachelorette

Getty/Instagram

"I mean, she doesn't really care what I think but she does, but she doesn’t. It's just weird," Liann shared of her daughter.

As Taylor Frankie Paul prepares for her time on The Bachelorette, her mother has some conditions.

While appearing on iHeartRadio’s Almost Famous podcast, Liann May shared her thoughts on the idea of Taylor having sex on the reality dating show in the fantasy suites.

"I'll be so pissed if she goes in and does that. I will be so mad," Liann declared on the Monday, October 6, episode.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I mean, she doesn't really care what I think but she does, but she doesn’t. It's just weird."

Liann went on to say that Taylor goes by the old adage that you wouldn't buy a car unless you test drive it.

"I hate that saying," Liann told host Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. "And it’s like, I didn't have sex with my husband until I got married and I already had her, right?"

She continued: "I tried it that way first and then obviously I married and I've been married for 29 years, so that is so not true. Our relationship is a great relationship."

Liann also revealed Taylor has been getting some words of wisdom from past Bachelorette stars.

"I know she's talked to Hannah Brown. I think she's talked to a couple," Liann shared.

"I think she’s talked to Nick [Viall]. I love Nick. I wish he was the host to be honest, or Chris [Harrison]. Nothing against Jesse [Palmer]."

Liann also shared that she believed there was "absolutely" some secret jealousy from the fellow cast members of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives when they heard about Taylor's new role.

ABC announced the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum as the Season 22 lead, with Taylor making the announcement during an October episode of Call Her Daddy.

"It has not hit me," she told Alex Cooper.

"It's not real. It's not gonna be until like, the limo is pulling up and I'm meeting the people."

The 31-year-old added she's already feeling the pressure. "Like, how did I get here?" Paul continued. "In my head, it's like, 'how is this happening?'"