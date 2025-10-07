Taylor Swift Addresses Selena Gomez Wedding Speech & Super Bowl Rumors: 'It's False!'

NBC/YouTube

"He [Travis Kelce] would love me to do it, I'm just too locked in," Swift said of the Super Bowl after revealing what she actually spoke about during her speech at Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding.

Taylor Swift is debunking viral rumors about her friends, the Super Bowl, and her dog-walking skills.

The pop megastar is continuing her press tour celebrating the release of The Life of a Showgirl with her latest interview revealing more than we ever thought we would hear.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 35-year-old debunked five rumors that have been making their way through the internet in a game the duo called in the moment, "That's So True."

Rumor #1: Selena Gomez Wedding Speech

Fallon kicked off the game with rumor about Swift supposedly making a speech at Selena Gomez's wedding where she made a joke about Gomez "beating" her to the alter.

Swift swiftly slammed the buzzer and said: 'It's false!"

"I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous not only bride just vision ... I have never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day," Swift began recalling of Gomez on her and Benny Blanco's wedding day.

"And she deserves all of this happiness," she said. "So I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement. No one wants you to be like, 'I know it's your wedding day but [pulls up her engagement ring] maybe turn it around," she joked.

"I did do some light teasing about the way that we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met, because we met when we were teenagers," she recalled.

Swift recalled Gomez's "favorite outfit" being a long tank top, skinny jeans and a tiny vest.

"Like the smallest vest and chucks and that was her uniform of that year and mine was, I just always looked like I was late for the cowboy junior prom," she added as the audience laughed.

Swift went on to say she spoke about how happy she is for Gomez and how beautiful it has been to be a part of her life before emphasizing, "but I did not make it about me!"

Rumor #2: Ed Sheeran Proposal

The second rumor Fallon got Swift to debunk or confirm: the fact that Ed Sheeran found out about his good friend Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce just like the rest of us, on Instagram.

"That's so true," she said as Fallon gasped and fell to the floor.

"I have a perfect explanation," Swift said, frantically trying to defend herself.

"He doesn't have a phone, he doesn't have a phone! This is one thing I love about him, it's very eccentric. But when I'm going through, 'Who should we call, who should we Facetime?' I'm going through my texts and going through who I texted in the last few months of my life and he just wasn't there," Swift revealed.

Fallon then wondered how a friend does get a hold of Sheeran.

"You have to email him and then you set up a FaceTime and he has to find an iPad. They have to give it to him like he's a child. This is one of my absolute favorite people on the planet and when the news came out we were like, 'We forgot to call Ed!' He's like family," Swift said, looking horrified.

Rumor #3: Swift Playing The Super Bowl Halftime Show

It has got to be one of the biggest rumors online, 'Has Swift been asked to play the Superbowl?' Well, Fallon got us the answers we have all be waiting for.

According to the late-night host, there was a rumor floating around that Swift declined playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show due to the NFL not allowing her to own the footage.

"No, no, well here's the thing, Jay-Z has always been really good to me," Swift began. Jay-Z's company Roc Nation is the official "live music entertainment strategist" for the NFL.

"Our teams are really close. They sometimes will call and say, 'How does she feel about the Superbowl?'" she continued. "That's not like an official offer or like a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field -- that is violent chess, that is gladiators without swords, that is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field."

Swift continued: "Can you imagine if he's out there putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high pressure, very high intensity sport and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be? I think we should do two verses of "Shake It Off" into "Blank Space" into "Cruel Summer" would be great.'"

She went on to say that her decision has "nothing" to do with Kelce.

"He would love me to do it, I'm just too locked in," she said.

Rumors #4 & #5: Travis Kelce on 'Opalite' & Dog Walking in Florida

The final rumors in Fallon's game all Swifites will be forever thankful for, were if Kelce is harmonizing in The Life of a Showgirl song "Opalite" and what was up with Swift being spotted walking a mystery dog in Florida.

Swift debunked Kelce harmonizing and said she was not walking a mystery dog in Florida.

"I have never walked a dog in Florida or maybe ever," said Swift -- who is known to be a cat lover. "Let 'em loose. You call them and they come back to you, if you love your dog let it free."