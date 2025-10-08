Aubrey Plaza Says She's the 'Ghost' Joy Behar Had Sex With: 'I'm a Shapeshifter!'

The View/ABC

The actress and The View co-host addressed their "beef" about the latter's viral revelation that she had sex with a ghost.

Halloween has arrived early at The View, with actress Aubrey Plaza bringing up one of Joy Behar's ghosts of partners' past.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the daytime talk show, Plaza, 41, and The View panelists hilariously recalled how Behar, 83, once said she had sex with a ghost -- and according to Plaza, it was her all along.

At one point during the conversation with Plaza, who was promoting her children's book, Luna and the Witch Throw a Halloween Party, Sunny Hostin brought up how Behar, 83, said during an episode in 2022 that she had "sex with a ghost." And Behar seemingly had forgotten about her admission, which went viral.

"What. It did? Why? I was making it up. It must've been a dream. I was having a dream," she said, before Hostin introduced the clip.

"I've had sex with a few ghosts, never got pregnant," Behar said in the 2022 episode, before Plaza brought up Behar's comment during an appearance on The View's Halloween episode that same year.

"You know what you did. You had sex with my ghost!" Plaza joked in the clip, while wearing a witch costume at the time.

The View then showed how the Parks and Recreation alum later discussed Behar's apparent trysts with ghosts during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"Joy Behar has sex with ghosts," Plaza shared at the time. "Not only did she have sex with ghosts, she's proud of it. Look it up!"

After Behar and The View audience were fully caught up on their supernatural sexual history, Plaza declared to the panel that she had an "announcement."

"Is still a beef between you two? What's going on?" Hostin asked.

"Well, Joy, the thing that you didn't know is that you didn't have sex with my ex-ghost, you had sex with me. I was the ghost!" Plaza said with a laugh, with Behar and the panel joining in. "I'm a shapeshifter! And I was the ghost that you had sex with."