Denise Richards Cries Watching Video of Her Comparing Husband Aaron Phypers to Ex Charlie Sheen in Court

Getty

The actress and reality star has been in court attempting to extend her temporary restraining order against her estranged husband amid multiple allegations of physical and emotional abuse.

Denise Richards reportedly teared up in court on Tuesday watching a video she said she sent to her estranged husband Aaron Phypers on August 21, just weeks after he'd filed for divorce, where she compared him multiple times to her ex, Charlie Sheen.

The actress is in court in an attempt to get a temporary restraining order granted against Phypers upgraded to a five-year legal protection, which would order him to stay 100 yards away from her at all times.

It was Phypers' attorneys who played the video in its entirety, according to People, where the actress made multiple comparisons between Phypers and Sheen, including one claim where she declared, "Things were bad with Charlie and I, but he never hit below the belt."

Richards has alleged multiple instances of domestic violence in her six year marriage to Phypers, including a legal filing on July 17 where she alleged that he frequently choked her, slapped her in the face and head, slammed her head into a towel rack, threatened to kill her, and would "hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me.

In a statement to the magazine, Phypers denied those claims, calling them "completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."

Phypers, for his part, has accused Richards of cheating on him and has claimed that she is the one who is physically abusive toward him.

In the video played on Tuesday, Richards further claimed to Phypers, "I don't know you. Charlie, I knew. Every other ex, I knew. You, I don't know. That's why this has been really f--king hard. I don't even know who the f--k you are, and I gave you everything."

Elsewhere in the video, according to People, she claims to have found evidence of his infidelity, saying, "I saw the d--k pics you took." She also denied that she cheated and called it "such a shock" when he filed for divorce. "I really thought you were my soulmate," she reportedly told him in the video.

She further said that she thought he was the "one person" she could trust and who would protect her, but he turned out the opposite, stating, "You've hit me too many f--king times and each time it's getting worse and worse." People reported at this point that Richards was seen wiping away a tear while watching the video.

Richards also took the stand on Tuesday, according to TMZ, where she said that Phypers got violent with her in May, while she was recovering from a breast implant procedure and a tummy tuck, allegedly hitting her in the head. She also testified to other incidents, accusing him of slamming her head into the floor in April, saying it felt like he was "crushing my skull," per the outlet. She alleged that he'd "caused me at least three concussions," per People.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star further claimed on the stand that Phypers smacked her on the head in July and threatened that she would "disappear" if she called the police. She had previously testified on Monday that he "almost killed me so many damn times," allegedly threatening to throw her through windows and off of balconies.