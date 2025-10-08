Florida Woman Filmed Her Own Murder, Arrest Made After Police Find Her Phone Still Recording: Police

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Authorities detail the footage, which shows the frightening final moments of a man and woman in Tampa, before an arrest is made and the suspect shares his side of the story.

A Florida man is behind bars, charged with murder after authorities found two dead bodies -- and discovered video on one of the victims' cell phones filmed the moment they were fatally shot.

Tampa police announced 59-year-old Louis Jules was arrested last Friday in connection to the deaths of two unnamed victims, a 37-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, whose bodies were found after a 911 call about a possible shooting. Per FOX 13, he's been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities responding to the scene found a male victim on the ground and the woman hanging out of a white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, both victims of gunshot wounds; they were pronounced dead at the scene. According to a criminal report affidavit via Law&Crime, the woman was still holding her cell phone -- which police say "appeared to be recording an active video."

That video would showing the victims' last moments alive -- and, allegedly, their killer.

Per the affidavit, the video showed a man -- since identified as Jules -- outside the truck, holding a cup. He's then seen opening the rear passenger side door, before looking in the backseat. The male victim allegedly shouts, "Hey, you can't go in my car," before the female victim adds, "You can't search the vehicle."

Jules allegedly responded by throwing whatever liquid was in the cup at the man, before reaching for his firearm and shooting him. The woman then screams as gunshots are fired, before the footage becomes "very shaky" as she tried to get to safety. The affidavit reportedly said the video also showed the suspect standing over the female victim, holding the weapon, before closing the door and leaving the area.

Jules was allegedly identified by neighbors from a screengrab of the footage and tracked down about eight hours later at a residence where a red truck registered to him was found. Police reportedly claimed the suspect "discarded a black semi-automatic pistol" in the bed of a pickup truck when they approached him..

Speaking with police, Jules allegedly confirmed he was the man in the footage -- saying the two victims hadn't paid him yet for the white Chevy they were driving, claiming he sold it to them.

He reportedly said they argued over payment the previous night, before they showed up to his home, with Jules saying he believed they were going to take him to an ATM to get the cash. That's why, he said, he started to get into the truck.

He allegedly said that when he realized they weren't going anywhere, he was "very angry."