Jennifer Lopez Addresses Viral Tour Wardrobe Malfunctions: 'Freaking Out'

"It wasn't part of the show," she revealed before sharing if she given Bad Bunny any advice for his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Jennifer Lopez is sharing her reactions to her viral wardrobe mishaps from her summer tour.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lopez reflected on her "Up All Night: Live in 2025" summer tour, and sme of the moments that made their way around the internet.

Fallon first showed a clip of Lopez flicking a cricket off her neck at one point in August during a show in Kazakhstan -- before turning it into a dance move.

"The thing is I felt something happening," Lopez told the late night host.

"I thought it was a bug that was flying around, because I could see bugs in the light. I thought it was just touching me and coming back. But it's crawling up my body the whole time and finally it got to my neck. I was towards the end of my song and thought, 'Whatever it's just touching and coming back," she recalled.

"It was just little legs," she added before sharing that her aim was to just get through to the end of the song.

"I realized it might be on me but I didn't realize it was that big! When I went like this," she said, mimicking the move, "I threw it I saw it in the light, it looked like a helicopter!"

"It was the size of a helicopter," she emphasized as the audience laughed.

Fallon's next wardrobe malfunction was a clip of Lopez's onstage outfit coming completely undone while on stage for a concert in Warsaw, Poland.

Many fans thought it was a part of the show, however Lopez denied these claims.

"No, it wasn't part of the show," Lopez insisted. "They made that outfit that day. I had seen a picture of a supermodel from like the 90s -- Yasmine Bleeth -- she had this cute little outfit and I'm like, 'Let's make this outfit!'"

The "Let's Get Loud" singer then revealed she made her team go "crazy" making it the day of and she didn't even know if she was going to wear it until the last second.

"I got out there and the thing just falls apart, thank God I had a big underwear on," she joked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fallon asked if Lopez has given upcoming Super Bowl performer Bad Bunny any advice, before Lopez reminded Fallon that Bad Bunny had performed with Lopez and Shakira during their own halftime performance in 2020.

"He did it with us," Lopez said. "Him and J Balvin, he actually has a leg up, it's so terrifying if you've never done it, it really is."

"It's the biggest stage in the world. The people who don't know, get to know you and you have to show people who you are in 15 mins or less," she recalled.